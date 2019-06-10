Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC cage fight

Twitter is a battleground for beefs and verbal brawls, and now for Justin Bieber, it’s a place to challenge.

On Sunday night, the world-famous superstar challenged A-list actor Tom Cruise to a “fight in the octagon” — a UFC-style battle — for no apparent reason.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?” tweeted Bieber.

READ MORE: 4-year-old boy caught on video calling out woman’s bad plane etiquette

(Dana White is the current president of the UFC.)

UFC champ Conor McGregor chimed in after Bieber’s challenge, saying that if Cruise is “man” enough to face off with Bieber, his McGregor Sports and Entertainment would host the bout.

McGregor also offered to fight actor Mark Wahlberg, after asking if Cruise had “the sprouts to fight.”

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

Some Twitter users were quick to post opposing stats about the two men. Bieber, 25, stands at 5’9″ while Cruise, 56, comes up short at 5’6″.

Tale of the Tape: "Cruisin’ For A Bruisin'" Justin Bieber Tom Cruise 25 Age 56

5'9" Height 5'7"

68" Est. Reach 65"

$265M Net Worth $570M https://t.co/u0t2v46yAf — Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) June 10, 2019

Others countered with the fact that Cruise does all of his own stunts for his movies.

Me running to Twitter to make sure no one actually thinks Tom Cruise would lose in a fight to Justin Bieber… pic.twitter.com/mvhyywwk9C — Jeff D… ark Phoenix (@JeffDLowe) June 10, 2019

READ MORE: Beyoncé’s publicist tells fans to stop ‘spewing hate’ at wife of Warriors owner

Most people were just confused by the proposition, since Cruise and Bieber (as far as the public knows) have had no previous interaction.

Over the last few months, Bieber has been relatively under the radar, launching his own all-natural deodorant line and collaborating with artists like Gucci Mane and Ed Sheeran.

As of this writing, Cruise hasn’t responded to Bieber’s challenge.