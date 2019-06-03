Entertainment
June 3, 2019 12:19 pm
Updated: June 3, 2019 12:26 pm

Justin Bieber, Gucci Mane release new song ‘Love Thru the Computer’

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

LISTEN: Gucci Mane's latest single, 'Love Thru the Computer,' featuring Justin Bieber

A A

Gucci Mane has released a brand-new single featuring Justin Bieber entitled Love Thru the Computer.

The duo dropped their collaboration on Friday. The modern age-inspired love tune was produced by J. White Did It (Bodak YellowI Like It).

The track samples Computer Love, the bizarre 1985 electronic funk single released by Zapp & Roger. It had been sampled numerous times in the past by the late Tupac Shakur.

Justin Bieber performs onstage at KeyArena on March 9, 2016 in Seattle, Wash.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Story continues below

The 39-year-old rapper released his last record, Evil Genius, last December. It was met with critical acclaim and featured a variety of different artists, including 21 Savage, Quavo, Bruno Mars and Kodak Black.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran drop bizarre music video for ‘I Don’t Care’

Bieber, 25, recently broke a short-lived musical hiatus in April after performing onstage with Ariana Grande at Coachella.

He revealed that he was working on a followup to 2015’s Purpose before leaving the stage.

Album coming soon,” he told the crowd.

Shortly after this, the Canadian pop star released a smash-hit single, I Don’t Carealongside Ed Sheeran.

It’s currently unclear whether Love Thru the Computer is a standalone single or if it will appear on either Gucci Mane’s or Bieber’s next studio albums.

Love Thru the Computer is now available on all major streaming platforms.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Gucci Mane
Gucci Mane 2019
Gucci Mane Bieber song
Gucci Mane Justin Bieber
Gucci Mane Justin Bieber song
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber 2019
Justin Bieber new album
Justin Bieber new music
Love Thru the Computer
Love Thru the Computer song

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.