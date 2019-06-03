Justin Bieber, Gucci Mane release new song ‘Love Thru the Computer’

Gucci Mane has released a brand-new single featuring Justin Bieber entitled Love Thru the Computer.

The duo dropped their collaboration on Friday. The modern age-inspired love tune was produced by J. White Did It (Bodak Yellow, I Like It).

The track samples Computer Love, the bizarre 1985 electronic funk single released by Zapp & Roger. It had been sampled numerous times in the past by the late Tupac Shakur.

The 39-year-old rapper released his last record, Evil Genius, last December. It was met with critical acclaim and featured a variety of different artists, including 21 Savage, Quavo, Bruno Mars and Kodak Black.

Bieber, 25, recently broke a short-lived musical hiatus in April after performing onstage with Ariana Grande at Coachella.

He revealed that he was working on a followup to 2015’s Purpose before leaving the stage.

“Album coming soon,” he told the crowd.

Shortly after this, the Canadian pop star released a smash-hit single, I Don’t Care, alongside Ed Sheeran.

It’s currently unclear whether Love Thru the Computer is a standalone single or if it will appear on either Gucci Mane’s or Bieber’s next studio albums.

Love Thru the Computer is now available on all major streaming platforms.

