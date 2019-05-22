Justin Bieber launches his own all-natural deodorant line

Justin Bieber is working on a collaboration with Schmidt’s Naturals and will be launching an all-natural deodorant line in the fall called Here + Now.

Bieber took to Instagram to announce the collab for his deodorant line, which will launch globally online and in stores.

“Ready for Here + Now … new collab coming this fall with @schmidtsnaturals,” the No Sense singer wrote.

“Here + Now has various meanings, but, to me, it’s about being present in daily life,” Schmidt’s Naturals CEO Michael Cammarata told Ad Age. “Schmidt’s started as a name, and it’s become more of a movement. We’ve proved natural does work. We don’t limit availability. We’re able to make natural products accessible. I think the partnership with Justin really shows the brand extends beyond a niche.”

Bieber helped design the label artwork and formulated the scent itself.

“It’s more than just a deodorant; it’s a lifestyle and a connection to those around you,” Cammarata told People. “It’s about the small but intentional choices we make every day that help us to lead happier and healthier lives, mentally and physically.”

Exact product details for Here + New have not been released yet, but Schmidt’s Naturals says the company “prioritizes ingredients.”

“We prioritize ingredients that are derived from nature. When developing our formulas, we look to innovative botanicals and mineral-derived ingredients that are packed with healthy benefits for our bodies,” the company’s website reads. “Everything we produce is manufactured without harming any animals, and we never purchase ingredients from suppliers that test their products on animals — Schmidt’s is committed to staying certified vegan and cruelty-free.”

Earlier this year, Bieber released his first clothing line, called Drew House.

The unisex clothing company has a lot of skater-inspired pieces with many oversized T-shirts, pants, sweatshirts and more.

In April, Bieber joined Ariana Grande onstage at Coachella — in the midst of his indefinite hiatus from music — for an explosive performance of his 2015 hit Sorry.

“I haven’t been onstage in like two years,” said Bieber, 25. “I came out here and had no idea I was going to be on this stage tonight.”

“I wore this fly outfit not knowing that I was going to be onstage. I had to get my groove back, I had to get my swag back,” he continued. “Thank you so much, Coachella. Thank you so much to Ariana Grande. We love you so much. Thank you so much.”

It wasn’t only Bieber’s surprise and supposedly “unplanned” appearance that had thousands of pop fans screaming at the top of their lungs, but his unexpected announcement that followed.

“Album coming soon,” he said before leaving the stage.

It’s unclear if Bieber has started working on his new album as promised.

