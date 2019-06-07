Beyoncé’s publicist tells fans to stop ‘spewing hate’ at wife of Warriors owner

Beyoncé’s publicist is asking the Beyhive to stop “spewing hate” at Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

In a viral video from Game 3 on Wednesday night, Curran can be seen leaning past the singer to talk to Jay-Z.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

Many fans of Beyoncé noticed her less-than-enthusiastic reaction to her husband’s conversation with Curran and began to post about it online.

Yall the BeyHive is CARRYING on Nicole Curran’s Instagram 😭😭😩😩🤣🤣 #Beyonce #NicoleCurran pic.twitter.com/4UZyA5cqjc — Raffy Regulus the Enbydexterous (@raffy_regulus) June 6, 2019

Beyonce: “This Becky with the good hair bout to get her wig split” pic.twitter.com/1BpSWdYzNB — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 6, 2019

HOV said ‘vodka & um soda’ Nicole Curran said ‘lime’? He said yes. The fact that Beyoncé doesn’t address how pathetic her fans are makes me feel some kinda way towards her!She allows her fans bully everyone!Always frowning & insecure about any BEAUTIFUL female talking to JayZ?😏 pic.twitter.com/Ba7UlgUmwy — Ogechi♐️👑 (@OGKardashWest) June 6, 2019

I would leave the earth if Beyonce looked this ready to smack me https://t.co/Yaf4JKeMhN — KB (@KaraRBrown) June 6, 2019

In an Instagram post late Thursday Yvette Noel-Schure wrote a message about the importance of extending love to everyone.

She began by looking back on the launch of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On the Run II Tour.

“[The tour] was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love,” Noel-Schure wrote to fans. “Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHiVE. I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you.”

Curran has also addressed the viral clip of herself and the famous couple.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Curran was “in tears” after getting home from the basketball game and she “had been getting death threats on social media.”

“Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the “incident “ with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop,” she tweeted.

Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the “incident “ with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

“Curran said she had no idea anything was even amiss until she got home and started seeing texts from friends and checked her social media. She’s invited Jay Z and Beyoncé to the game 3-4 times before. Last night she says she asked if they wanted drinks. Beyoncé asked for water,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Curran said she had no idea anything was even amiss until she got home and started seeing texts from friends and checked her social media. She’s invited Jay Z and Beyoncé to the game 3-4 times before. Last night she says she asked if they wanted drinks. Beyoncé asked for water — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

“Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that. But it was loud in Oracle and she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over. That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from,” she wrote.

Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that. But it was loud in Oracle and she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over. That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran told Shelburne that the incident wasn’t hostile and she cannot believe the outrage that has followed.

“Curran says she then went to go get them those drinks. “There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess,” she said. “I’ve never experienced cyberbullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.“

Curran says she then went to go get them those drinks. “There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess,” she said. “I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.“ — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran also commented on The Shade Room’s post before deactivating her Instagram account.

“Listen Beehive [sic]. I respect Queen B. I love her! I talked to her husband twice tonight,” Curran wrote, according to a screenshot obtained by Shade Room. “First, to take a drink order for them both when they arrived as they were our guests. Second, to explain why I gave his wife a rose from a fan.”

“All of this has been taken out of context,” she continued. “I am a happily married woman. Telling me to kill myself?????? Somehow I don’t think she would support this.”

Beyoncé has not addressed the incident publicly as of this writing.