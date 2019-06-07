Bradley Cooper, girlfriend Irina Shayk split after 4 years

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have broken up after four years of being together.

Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, decided to end their relationship and are amicably working out how to share custody of their two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, according to People.

The actor and Shayk started dating in spring 2015.

The couple kept their relationship private. In February 2016, Shayk told Glamour UK that she has “a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly.”

She continued: “I admire it and I think it’s great — but I think it’s all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

Following Cooper’s success with A Star is Born, many reactions to the split included speculation that Lady Gaga, his co-star, was part of the reason for the relationship ending.

In February, Lady Gaga set the record straight for all those people who believe she is in love with Cooper.

The Oscar winner appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and was asked about the pair’s performance of Shallow at the 2019 Oscars.

The Bad Romance singer rolled her eyes when host Jimmy Kimmel asked her about the social media speculation that she and Cooper were in love.

“We were watching it at home (wondering) like, ‘Oh my, what’s going on between these two?’” Kimmel told Gaga. “You had such a connection with Bradley that instantly — and I guess this is a compliment — people started saying, ‘Oh, they must be in love.’”

“OK, first of all,” she began, “Social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet … and what it has done to pop culture is abysmal.”

She continued: “And, yes, people saw love and, guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see.”

“This is a love song, Shallow. The movie, A Star Is Born, it’s a love story,” she continued. “We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance.”

The 33-year-old singer revealed that her A Star is Born co-star was the one who took charge of the performance.

“Bradley, who — and you know, I never relinquish control about a live stage performance and I’ve done a million of them — but he directed this film and he directed, obviously, the musical moments in the film, and Shallow, the moment, in the film. So I knew that he had the vision for how it should go, and so I was like, ‘What do you think Bradley?’ And he laid it all out.“

She said that hers and Cooper’s chemistry is just the demands of performing a love song together.

“From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time,” she said. “I mean, look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

Kimmel jokingly asked if she was having an affair with Bennett.

Gaga replied: “No! I’m an artist. And, I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!”