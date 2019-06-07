Madonna: I felt ‘raped’ by New York Times profile

NOTE: This article contains sexually graphic language and disturbing content. Please read at your own discretion.

Only a day after being featured in an extensive New York Times profile, Madonna was left “disappointed” and has now spoken out against its author, Vanessa Grigoriadis (Blurred Lines: Rethinking Sex, Power, and Consent on Campus).

Grigoriadis published the now-viral, in-depth article, entitled Madonna at Sixty, on Wednesday, after spending “days, hours and months” with the star and learning about her.

In response, Madonna, 60, took to Instagram and accused Grigoriadis of “[choosing] to focus on trivial and superficial matters” rather than writing a piece which highlights a “strong independent women.”

“It makes me feel raped,” claimed Madonna. Her choice of words refers back to the profile, in which the Like a Virgin singer compared the online leak of her 2015 album, Rebel Heart, to being molested. “I felt raped,” she told Grigoriadis in the lengthy interview.

Grigoriadis shared her thoughts on Madonna’s inappropriate “analogy” in the article: “It didn’t feel right to explain that women these days were trying not to use that word [rape] metaphorically,” insinuating that she wished she had brought up her concern with the star instead of ignoring it.

READ MORE: Brian Wilson postpones tour, says he feels ‘mentally insecure’

In reply, Madonna wrote: “I’m allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19.”

“To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement,” added the pop icon. “I’m sorry I spent 5 minutes with [Grigoriadis].”

Madonna proceeded to talk down to the journalist. “Women have a really hard time being the champions of other women,” she said, “even if they are posing as intellectual feminists.”

“It seems you can’t fix society and its endless need to diminish, disparage or degrade that which they know is good,” she continued.

READ MORE: Rainn Wilson shares photo of noose tied to African-American friend’s tree, speaks out against racism

In conclusion, Madonna claimed that the article was, “Further proof that the venerable N.Y.T. Is one of the founding fathers of the Patriarchy.”

“I say: death to the patriarchy woven deep into the fabric of society,” she added. “I will never stop fighting to eradicate it.”

WATCH: Madonna Gives Emotional Speech At GLAAD Awards

Although Madonna herself was displeased with the biographical effort, it revealed to her fans a number of unknown things about the singer’s life.

She claimed that she was once a victim of Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual advances when working on her 1991 documentary, Truth or Dare.

“Harvey crossed lines and boundaries and was incredibly sexually flirtatious and forward with me when we were working together,” she alleged to Grigoriadis. “He was married at the time, and I certainly wasn’t interested.”

Madonna added: “I was aware that he did the same with a lot of other women that I knew in the business,” adding that they felt they had to “put up with it” because of Weinstein’s power and success in the film industry.

READ MORE: Sexist trolling of Ayesha Curry is a problem that goes beyond sports

Madonna will release her 14th studio album, Madame X, next Friday, June 14.

Her latest single, Dark Ballet, premiered on Friday morning. It is now available on all major streaming platforms.

You can read the full Madonna at Sixty profile here.

— Global News has reached out to Grigoriadis for comment.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis