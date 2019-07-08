Once again, Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise — this time to the ‘bottle cap challenge’

Remember last month when Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a one-on-one UFC cage fight? Well, it seems the Sorry singer is now asking for more.

Although Bieber claimed he was “just playing” about the brawl a few days later, the singer just challenged the Mission Impossible star to another game. This time, however, he wasn’t looking to get violent — or was he?

On Sunday, the 25-year-old posted a video of himself partaking in the “bottle cap challenge,” a recent viral trend that has individuals film themselves performing a spinning kick and unscrewing the cap of a bottle with their foot.

Before successfully performing the skillful kick, Bieber said: “This could be Tom Cruise’s head.”

In the caption of the Instagram video, the singer then nominated his wife, Hailey Bieber, and Cruise, 57.

“I nominate Tom Cruise and Hailey Bieber,” he wrote.

In a tweet, Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a “fight in the octagon” back in June, adding that if he didn’t accept the challenge then he would “never live it down.”

Paparazzi later spoke to the Baby singer in Los Angeles as he was getting into a van.

“It’s for real about Tom Cruise? You guys are going to fight?” they asked him. That’s when Bieber claimed he was “just playing” about his tweet.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

When asked if he would choose someone different to fight, like “one of the Jonas Brothers,” Bieber said: “Nah.”

“The story is I (saw) an interview with him, and it was just on my mind,” he explained in a TMZ video. “I don’t know why I thought about… It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes.”

Bieber said he was pretty sure “Tom would whoop my a– in a fight.”

When asked if he’d still fight Cruise if the actor accepted, Bieber said: “I’d have to get in some good shape. I’m really skinny right now. I think he’d probably be out of my weight class.”

Bieber also said that Cruise has “that dad strength… he’s a dad, right?”

“Love you, Tom,” the singer then said to paparazzi as he left, holding up the peace sign.

In support of her husband’s dare, Hailey posted her take on the #BottlecapChallenge to Instagram only minutes later.

In the slow-motion video, the 22-year-old took a fresh approach to the challenge and rode an ATV in an open field whilst performing her kick. It was a success.

As of this writing, Cruise hasn’t responded to either of Bieber’s challenges.

