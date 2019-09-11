Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott featured in Playboy fall issue

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott landed the cover of Playboy’s fall issue.

Jenner, 22, and the Sicko Mode rapper, 28, are the stars of the magazine’s “Pleasure Issue,” which will be released next Tuesday.

WATCH BELOW: Kylie Jenner named youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes

Jenner posted a photo from their risqué photo shoot on Instagram, showing herself naked, wearing only a cowboy hat, while hugging Scott outside.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner named youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes

When Houston meets LA .. 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon,” Jenner captioned the NSFW photo, referencing both her and Scott’s hometowns.

According to Playboy, the cover art was shot by Sasha Samsanova and Scott was the creative director of the photo shoot.

Playboy says that the “Pleasure Issue” is “a celebration of the things that bring us joy: sex, art, food, music, spiritual connection, travel, cannabis and community. And did we mention sex?”

“In this issue, we aren’t only showcasing the artists and creators who bring us joy; we’re also shining a light on visionaries and revolutionaries who are fighting to expand access to pleasure for all,” the magazine says of the Fall issue.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner says she’s removed all fillers from her lips

The “Pleasure Issue” features Scott and Jenner, who are the parents of 1-year-old Stormi Webster. It also features “Thomas Middleditch, Toro y Moi, King Princess, Anand Giridharadas, Marilyn Minter, Keith Hufnagel, Catherine Lacey, Edward Norton, Simon Hanselmann and more; plus Playmates Hilda Dias Pimental, Gillian Chan and Jordy Murray.”

Jenner and Scott have been a couple since 2017 and welcomed their daughter in February 2018.