March 6, 2019 11:17 am

Kylie Jenner named youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

Kylie Jenner attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
At 21 years old, Kylie Jenner has been named the youngest-ever, self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine on Tuesday.

Forbes estimated that Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics is worth at least US$900 million, and she owns it all. She hits the billion-dollar mark when you add in cash she has already pulled from the profitable business, the magazine said.

Facebook’s Zuckerberg was 23 when he hit the big B mark.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner says she’s removed all fillers from her lips

Jenner told Forbes the milestone is a “nice pat on the back.”

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Jenner, who is the youngest billionaire in the world, told Forbes “But [the recognition] feels really good.”

“I see [Kylie Cosmetics] going very far,” Jenner said. “I work really hard.”

Detractors have wondered as the Jenner-Kardashian sibling climbed her way to a billionaire exactly what Forbes means by “self-made.” Her family, after all, is rich and famous. Her mom, Kris Jenner, helped build her business.

Forbes says as long as she didn’t inherit a business or money, she’s labeled self-made.

Jenner’s sister Kendall and boyfriend Travis Scott celebrated the 21-year-old billionaire on Twitter.

READ MORE: Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s new purse under scrutiny for cultural appropriation

Dictionary.com tweeted, “Haven’t we gone over this? Self-made: Having succeeded in life unaided.”

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan insisted that Jenner is only successful because of her older sister Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, which landed their family a reality show and very successful careers.

“When you say self-made billionaire, I just thought she’d got it because her sister made a sex tape and that is why they all became hugely rich,” Morgan said to his co-host Susanna Reid on Wednesday morning.

“If Kim Kardashian hadn’t made that sex tape that then got leaked… She took ownership of it, made millions, and made a family franchise out of it… None of them would have ever been heard of,” he said during his on-air rant.

He continued: “When you say ‘self made,’ her sister had sex with somebody, the tape got leaked, and the whole family cashed in. That I think is a more accurate account of this thrilling entrepreneurial story.”

Reid tried to defend Jenner but Piers went on to insist the 21-year-old reality star isn’t “even that good looking.”

He added: “We don’t want young girls thinking the way to get on is to be a Kardashian, because that’s madness. Make a sex tape, make a billion — what kind of message is that? Especially with International Women’s Day coming up, is this what we’re celebrating?”

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics company has made over $420M

Many people on social media disagreed with the “self-made” billionaire news.

— With files from the Associated Press

