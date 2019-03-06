Kylie Jenner named youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes

At 21 years old, Kylie Jenner has been named the youngest-ever, self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine on Tuesday.

Forbes estimated that Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics is worth at least US$900 million, and she owns it all. She hits the billion-dollar mark when you add in cash she has already pulled from the profitable business, the magazine said.

Facebook’s Zuckerberg was 23 when he hit the big B mark.

Jenner told Forbes the milestone is a “nice pat on the back.”

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Jenner, who is the youngest billionaire in the world, told Forbes “But [the recognition] feels really good.”

“I see [Kylie Cosmetics] going very far,” Jenner said. “I work really hard.”

Detractors have wondered as the Jenner-Kardashian sibling climbed her way to a billionaire exactly what Forbes means by “self-made.” Her family, after all, is rich and famous. Her mom, Kris Jenner, helped build her business.

Forbes says as long as she didn’t inherit a business or money, she’s labeled self-made.

Jenner’s sister Kendall and boyfriend Travis Scott celebrated the 21-year-old billionaire on Twitter.

Dictionary.com tweeted, “Haven’t we gone over this? Self-made: Having succeeded in life unaided.”

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan insisted that Jenner is only successful because of her older sister Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, which landed their family a reality show and very successful careers.

“When you say self-made billionaire, I just thought she’d got it because her sister made a sex tape and that is why they all became hugely rich,” Morgan said to his co-host Susanna Reid on Wednesday morning.

“If Kim Kardashian hadn’t made that sex tape that then got leaked… She took ownership of it, made millions, and made a family franchise out of it… None of them would have ever been heard of,” he said during his on-air rant.

He continued: “When you say ‘self made,’ her sister had sex with somebody, the tape got leaked, and the whole family cashed in. That I think is a more accurate account of this thrilling entrepreneurial story.”

Reid tried to defend Jenner but Piers went on to insist the 21-year-old reality star isn’t “even that good looking.”

He added: “We don’t want young girls thinking the way to get on is to be a Kardashian, because that’s madness. Make a sex tape, make a billion — what kind of message is that? Especially with International Women’s Day coming up, is this what we’re celebrating?”

Many people on social media disagreed with the “self-made” billionaire news.

By all means, feel free to congratulation Kylie Jenner on becoming a Billionaire at that young age. It's an impressive accomplishment and worth a celebration. She deserves genuine praise. But don't you dare call here "self-made". She's not. — Fredrik (@F_Edits) March 5, 2019

It's easy to be cynical, but there's nothing more inspiring than someone being born with only hundreds of millions of dollars and working their way up to billions of dollars. #KylieJenner #Billionaire #praise https://t.co/ly0uzsteoF — Aliza Ansari (@aliza__ansari) March 6, 2019

The same people who think Kylie Jenner is self-made are the same people who think she’s all natural 🤦🏽‍♀️ #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/j4r8vbVSZF — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) March 6, 2019

#KylieJenner is the world's youngest billionaire. But, being born into money and fame isn't "#SelfMade". It's the literal definition of #privilege. pic.twitter.com/smHwWEyXEj — Undead Noir (@dj_daem0n) March 6, 2019

#KylieJenner proves that EVERYBODY can become a "Self-made" billionaire!

ALL you need is your family's millions, your dad's fame, your mum's connections, your sister's sex tape and a good plastic surgeon… pic.twitter.com/ROsAGZ38iG — Diamond Pearl (@MsDiamondPearl) March 6, 2019

People are really out here describing Kylie Jenner as “self-made” I pic.twitter.com/LQdzfcfz1B — sarah (@sarahcantcare) March 5, 2019

Kylie Jenner is a "self made" billionaire, c'mon she's been privileged before she was out of the womb pic.twitter.com/yyBs2Jdu4p — Dami 🇳🇬 (@oglildarkskin) March 5, 2019

Kylie Jenner is NOT A SELF MADE millionaire. #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/r8rwZ82kyS — Raquel 🤙 (@quelllzz) March 5, 2019

“Kylie Jenner is the youngest self made billionaire” Me: SELF MAAADE??? pic.twitter.com/gsr2ScBFBw — Ashar (@AsharPrime) March 5, 2019

