Selena Gomez breaks silence, returns to social media after hospitalization

Selena Gomez has broken her silence and returned to social media to thank her fans for their “love and support.”

The 26-year-old singer posted on Instagram on Jan. 14 for the first time since September 2018 when she announced she was “taking a social media break.”

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Selena Gomez

“It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support,” Gomez’s caption began.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez suffers emotional ‘breakdown,’ enters mental health facility

She continued: “Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming.”

“Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all,” the Bad Liar singer concluded.

READ MORE: New Jersey woman charged with hacking Selena Gomez’s email

“Lots to look forward to in 2019. I can’t wait to share the projects I’ve been working on with you. The first one is here: Cali 👟 BY @pumasportstyle,” Gomez captioned her second post on Instagram in 2019.

Last October, Gomez entered a treatment facility to help address ongoing issues related to anxiety and depression.

The 26-year-old singer was reportedly admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at the end of September when it was discovered her white blood cell count was severely low related to her lupus and due to her kidney transplant.

Gomez was released from the hospital several days later but she was re-admitted shortly after.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant almost killed her, says donor friend

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Gomez suffered an “emotional breakdown” and received medical attention at Cedars-Sinai after her white blood cell count became increasingly low.

A reduction in the number of white blood cells is called leukopenia and can be common for those with active lupus.

According to the Mayo Clinic, leukopenia is a decrease in disease-fighting cells (leukocytes) in your blood. Leukopenia is almost always related to a decrease in a certain type of white blood cell (neutrophil).

READ MORE: Selena Gomez says anxiety, depression a ‘battle’ she’ll face for ‘rest of my life’

The Good For You singer reportedly “freaked out” after learning about her condition. She also reportedly attempted to rip an IV out of her arm, and insiders described the episode as an “emotional breakdown.”

Gomez was said to be at a psychiatric facility on the East Coast and received DBT (dialectical behaviour therapy), which is a treatment used for various mental-health conditions.