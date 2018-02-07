Selena Gomez says anxiety, depression a ‘battle’ she’ll face for ‘rest of my life’

Selena Gomez is speaking out about her mental health struggles and how she’s found peace, in an interview with 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford for Harper’s Bazaar.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Gomez quietly completed a two-week treatment program for her anxiety and depression in January.

“2018 is going to be a better year,” Gomez, who underwent a kidney transplant last year, said. “Because I believe that for myself. And anyone who knows me knows I will always start with my health and my well-being. I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome.”

Gomez continued: “There won’t be a day when I’m like, ‘Here I am in a pretty dress — I won!’ I think it’s a battle I’m going to have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m OK with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else.”

“I’m starting my year off with that thought,” she said. “I want to make sure I’m healthy. If that’s good, everything else will fall into place. I don’t really set goals because I don’t want to be disappointed if I don’t reach them, but I do want to work on my music too.”

The 13 Reasons Why executive producer went on to say that her next album “has been forever in the making.”

“When people ask me why, I’m honest about it: It’s because I haven’t been ready,” the Bad Liar singer shared. “I mean, point-blank, I don’t feel confident enough in where my music is yet. If that takes 10 years, then it takes 10 years. I don’t care. Right now I just want to be super intentional with all of the things I’m doing.”

The 25-year-old star also opened up about her “complex relationship” with social media when it comes to what’s private and public in her life, including Instagram, where she is the most followed celebrity.

“[Instagram] has given me a voice amid all the noise of people trying to narrate my life for me and allows me to say, ‘Hey, I’m going to post this, and this is gonna take care of the 1,200 stories that people think are interesting but actually aren’t, and aren’t even true.’ So it empowers me in that way because it’s my words and my voice and my truth,” Gomez said.

The Wolves singer continued: “The only thing that worries me is how much value people our age place on social media. It’s an incredible platform, but in a lot of ways, it’s given young people, myself included, a false representation of what’s important. So, yeah, it’s a complex relationship. Probably one of my most difficult relationships.”

Gomez told Langford who her biggest female role models are during the interview. Those included Meryl Streep, Grace VanderWaal and Amal Clooney.

“I really love Amal Clooney. I know that sounds weird, but I’ve read a lot about her. She’s just incredible, the way she speaks and what she fights for. I guess I’m a bit all over the place.”