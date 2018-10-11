Selena Gomez suffers emotional ‘breakdown,’ enters mental health facility

Selena Gomez recently entered a treatment facility to help address ongoing issues related to anxiety and depression. She had been hospitalized twice in two weeks after experiencing an “emotional breakdown,” according to reports.

The 26-year-old singer was reportedly admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at the end of September when it was discovered her white blood cell count was severely low related to her lupus and due to her kidney transplant last year.

Gomez was released from the hospital several days later but she was re-admitted shortly after.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Gomez suffered an “emotional breakdown” and received medical attention at Cedars-Sinai after her white blood cell count became increasingly low.

A reduction in the number of white blood cells is called leukopenia and can be common for those with active lupus.

According to the Mayo Clinic, leukopenia is a decrease in disease-fighting cells (leukocytes) in your blood. Leukopenia is almost always related to a decrease in a certain type of white blood cell (neutrophil).

The Good For You singer reportedly “freaked out” after learning about her condition. She also reportedly attempted to rip an IV out of her arm and insiders described the episode an “emotional breakdown.”

“Selena has been trying really hard recently to remain focused, and not let her health affect her,” a source told E News. “She has been actively writing new music and moved to Orange County for a change of pace and a fresh breath of air. Ultimately, with all of her arising health issues, Selena started to feel super overwhelmed.”

“She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point,” another source told People.

Gomez is now said to be at a psychiatric facility on the East Coast and is receiving DBT (dialectical behaviour therapy), which is a treatment used for various mental health conditions.

Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber was seen attending Hillsong Church in Los Angles on Wednesday after news broke that Gomez had been hospitalized.

Bieber looked dishevelled and after the service, he was seen returning to his car with friends who comforted the Love Yourself singer.

The news comes just two weeks after the Taki Taki singer announced she was taking a break from social media.

“Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror – like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again,” she captioned a photo of herself. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember – negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

Gomez has been very open about her struggles with mental health issues.

Gomez spoke out about her mental health struggles and how she’s found peace, in an interview with 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford for Harper’s Bazaar in February 2018.

“I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

“There won’t be a day when I’m like, ‘Here I am in a pretty dress — I won!’ I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m okay with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else,” she shared. “I’m starting my year off with that thought. I want to make sure I’m healthy. If that’s good, everything else will fall into place.”

Gomez went to a treatment facility for two weeks in 2014 after being diagnosed with lupus. She returned to treatment in 2016 to manage anxiety, panic attacks and depression. She also completed a two-week treatment program in New York City for anxiety and depression in January 2018.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help. The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.