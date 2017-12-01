Entertainment
Selena Gomez breaks down in tears as she accepts Billboard Woman of the Year award

Selena Gomez was joined on stage by her best friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa.

Selena Gomez broke down in tears as she accepted the Woman of the Year award at the 2017 Billboard Women in Music event in Hollywood on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was joined on stage by her best friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa. She got incredibly emotional as her A Rainy Day in New York co-star Elle Fanning presented her with the award.

Gomez said as she fought back tears, “To be honest, I think Francia should be getting this award because she saved my life. I would like to thank my amazing team and family because they stuck with me through some really hard times.”

“Honestly, I couldn’t be more grateful for the position that I’ve been given in my career. I want people to know that I respect the platform that I have so deeply.”

The Bad Liar hitmaker, who was diagnosed with Lupus several years ago, went on: “I knew that I wanted to be a part of something great and I wanted people to feel great, because I love people.”

“I got to do a lot this year even though I had a couple of other things to do… I’m reminded by a team of people who believe in me, even when I don’t myself, and I couldn’t be luckier.”

“I’ve never felt more proud to be a woman in the industry than I do today. I am so grateful for all the older women who have lifted all of us up, because I couldn’t be here without all of you,” Gomez added.

The star confirmed she’d undergone kidney surgery back in mid-September, with the singer taking to Instagram to admit “there aren’t enough words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend,” along with a photo of the pair holding hands in separate hospital beds.

