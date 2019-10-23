Selena Gomez drops new song and fans think it’s about Justin Bieber

After more than a year, Selena Gomez is back with a brand new single called Lose You To Love Me.

The piano-driven pop ballad was released worldwide on Wednesday morning with an accompanying music video.

It’s the first solo single by Gomez since 2018’s Back to You, which was released for the second season of Netflix‘s 13 Reasons Why.

Many are speculating that Lose You To Love Me was written about Justin Bieber — an old flame of Gomez’s.

Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows. I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you. 🖤 Lose You To Love Me is out now. #ShotOniPhone #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/WJG0Y1Fpik — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 23, 2019

Because of the pair’s on-and-off relationship over the last decade, some are convinced that many of the lyrics are direct references to the former couple’s relationship.

The child stars began dating in 2010 and broke up in 2012. Since then, their romance has sparked on and off, with the two finding a variety of different partners in between periods of reconnecting with one another.

Gomez began a relationship with Toronto-based pop singer The Weeknd in January 2017 that lasted until that October. Shortly after, she reconnected with Bieber before they broke up in March 2018.

Selena Gomez (L) and Justin Bieber attend a basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on April 17, 2012 in Los Angeles, Calif. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Since September 2018, Bieber, 25, has been married to Hailey Baldwin, another woman he has had an on-and-off relationship with. The pair dated briefly between December 2015 and January 2016 and reconciled in May 2018 after Bieber and Gomez broke it off once more. The pair got engaged in July 2018.

In Lose You To Love Me, Gomez sings: “In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it.” Many believe this is a direct reference to her last breakup with Bieber.

Bieber and Baldwin confirmed their marriage last November and had an additional ceremony just last month.

It’s unclear if Gomez is dating anyone, however fans and haters alike are convinced that Lose You To Love Me was released as a message professing her ongoing love for Bieber.

Many have taken to social media to criticize the former Wizards of Waverly Place star for supposedly writing a song about the married man.

Here’s what a number of them had to say about the song on Twitter:

the year is 2064 and septuagenarian @selenagomez has just released another smash hit single, titled simply “Justin Bieber” — frankenstein’s monstera 💉🌱 (@babypaintbrush) October 23, 2019

So @justinbieber gets married and out of all the time in the world this girl had to drop a Single/Album she was doing appearances talking about her illnesses now she drops a love song and says it's not about him @selenagomez very PETTY SIS 🤦MOVE ON — Temika Assata Ellis (@AssataEllis) October 23, 2019

I hope Selena Gomez’s song isn’t about Justin Bieber, a whole married man. 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/azY6XZgbrP — Marcus (@MarcusUntrell92) October 23, 2019

People are really acting like they're shocked a Selena Gomez song is about Justin Bieber — Piña es Basura (@PrncessPna) October 23, 2019

Selena Gomez releasing a song to victimise herself yet AGAIN and making Justin Bieber out to be the bad guy yet AGAIN.. we are tired! — ㅤmel (@melslvtz) October 23, 2019

On what the song means to her, Gomez posted a comment to the Lose You To Love Me music video through her official YouTube account.

“This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” the comment reads. “I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”

Love You To Lose Me is expected to be the lead single from the 27-year-old’s potential upcoming third studio album, which would serve as a followup to 2015’s Revival.

It is now available through all major streaming platforms.