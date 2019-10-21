Kanye West, Kim Kardashian renew wedding vows after 5 years together

Send this page to someone via email

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West renewed their vows for their fifth wedding anniversary.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star wanted to surprise West with an intimate ceremony following the birth of their son Psalm West.

0:50 Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome fourth child via surrogate Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome fourth child via surrogate

The actual ceremony was not filmed for the show but the Kardashian-West family was seen getting ready for the ceremony with their children North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago West, 19 months.

READ MORE: Kanye West says Kim Kardashian’s ‘sexy’ photos hurt his soul

Kardashian told Scott Disick that West has really “stepped up” as a father since Psalm was born.

“Things are definitely more chaotic like all the time, but I make it a serious point to spend time with him,” she said. “Kanye knows that I’ve had such anxiety with the new baby and everything going on. He’s stepped up so much and has been the most amazing dad, playing all the games with the kids and things like that.”

Story continues below advertisement

5:03 Kim Kardashian praises Greta Thunberg, hopes for meeting in the U.S. Kim Kardashian praises Greta Thunberg, hopes for meeting in the U.S.

She wanted to throw the vow renewal to celebrate their anniversary but also wanted all of their children in attendance.

“I think it’s so special that all four of our kids are here,” the 39-year-old reality star said. “It’ll just be really sweet, and I’m excited that everyone is coming over.”

Kardashian took the time to explain how West proposed to her while talking to her son, Saint.

“Can I tell you something cool?” Kardashian asks Saint.

“What?” he asks.

“Daddy and me, when we got engaged, Daddy gave me this ring,” Kardashian says, showing Saint her engagement ring.

“What happened when he gave it to you?” Saint asks.

“We were actually on a baseball field in San Francisco and daddy got on his knee. He was playing all this music and he said, ‘will you marry me?’ And I said ‘yes daddy!’ He puts the ring on my finger and that’s what happens when you get engaged and that means you want to marry someone,” she tells Saint.

Kim telling Saint the story of when her and Kanye got engaged🥺♥️ #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/Z2whfBK36B — Photos Of Kimye 🐐👑 (@PhotosOfKanye) October 21, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Kanye West drops trailer for ‘Jesus Is King’ movie

She also practiced her vows with Saint but didn’t read the whole thing on-camera.

“You are my husband. You are my best friend. My biggest believer and my one true love,” she says.

During last week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, West voiced his concerns over his wife’s 2019 Met Gala look.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the 2019 Met Gala celebrating “Camp: Notes on Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

“I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off,’” West said.

“I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now … about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear. It’s hot — for who, though?” West asked his wife.

Story continues below advertisement

Kardashian, who had been working with Mugler to create the corset look for eight months, did not appreciate West’s comments the night before the Met Gala.

“So the night before the Met you’re going to come in here and say that you’re not into a corset vibe?” Kardashian said, mentioning that she already had “really bad anxiety.”

He going Kanye on Kim ….. Next time on the West(s) pic.twitter.com/wcAXHVzVDO — DJ Ro$$kie 🧸 💭 (@t3ddypap1) October 14, 2019

“I don’t need any more negative energy and for you say you’re now not into me wearing a tight dress,” she said.

“You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” West fired back.

“You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this stuff,” she said back to her husband. “And just because you’re on a journey and you’re on a transformation doesn’t mean that I’m in the same spot with you.”

Story continues below advertisement

“OK, all right. OK, all right, cool,” West, who recently converted to Christianity, said as he left the room.