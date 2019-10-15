Kanye West says Kim Kardashian’s ‘sexy’ photos hurt his soul

Send this page to someone via email

Kanye West thought Kim Kardashian’s 2019 Met Gala Thierry Mugler corset look was “too sexy.”

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, West voiced his concerns over his wife’s look.

1:50 71st annual Met Gala’s most outrageous, exaggerated looks on the red carpet 71st annual Met Gala’s most outrageous, exaggerated looks on the red carpet

“I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off,’” the Bound 2 rapper said.

“I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now … about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear. It’s hot — for who, though?” West asked his wife.

Kardashian, who had been working with Mugler to create the corset look for eight months, did not appreciate West’s comments the night before the Met Gala.

“So the night before the Met you’re going to come in here and say that you’re not into a corset vibe?” Kardashian said, mentioning that she already had “really bad anxiety.

“I don’t need any more negative energy and for you say you’re now not into me wearing a tight dress,” she said.

“You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” West fired back.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the 2019 Met Gala celebrating “Camp: Notes on Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

“You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this stuff,” she said back to her husband. “And just because you’re on a journey and you’re on a transformation doesn’t mean that I’m in the same spot with you.”

“OK, all right. OK, all right, cool,” West, who recently converted to Christianity, said as he left the room.

He going Kanye on Kim ….. Next time on the West(s) pic.twitter.com/wcAXHVzVDO — DJ Ro$$kie 🧸 💭 (@t3ddypap1) October 14, 2019

Kardashian turned to her friends and said the whole situation was “absolutely ridiculous.”