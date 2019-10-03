Menu

Entertainment

Want clothes from the Kardashians’ closets? Soon, they can be yours

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 12:23 pm
Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian pose with Kris and Kylie Jenner as they arrive at the Cosmopolitan Magazine's 50th Birthday Celebration at Ysabel on Oct. 12, 2015 in West Hollywood, Calif.
Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian pose with Kris and Kylie Jenner as they arrive at the Cosmopolitan Magazine's 50th Birthday Celebration at Ysabel on Oct. 12, 2015 in West Hollywood, Calif. Steve Granitz/WireImage

The KardashianJenner family is launching an online shop for fans to purchase designer items from the reality stars’ very own closets.

Kardashian Kloset is the latest business venture for the family and is set to launch on Oct. 4.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott reportedly ‘taking some time’ apart

The Kardashian-Jenner family has previously auctioned off their designer items through eBay auctions for charity.

Kris Jenner announced the news on Instagram on Sept. 30.

“Our new fabulous online store is coming soon,” she wrote. “For the first time you’ll be able to shop items directly from our closets. Stay tuned for all the details and launch date and follow @kardashiankloset on Instagram for more! Can’t wait….. Love you guys!”

Our new fabulous online store, @KardashianKloset is coming soon! For the first time you’ll be able to shop items directly from our closets. Stay tuned for all the details and launch date and follow @kardashiankloset on Instagram for more! Can’t wait….. Love you guys!

The Kardashian Kloset account posted images of some of the items that will be up for sale, including Kylie’s Kith x MISBHV active long-sleeve workout top and matching leggings and Kris’ red leather Gucci purse.

A sneak peek of what’s to come from @kyliejenner ‘s closet!!!💙

For the Gucci lovers, this one is from @krisjenner ‘s closet!! Keep up… and stay tuned for launch date❤️

More from @kyliejenner ‘s closet🧡 See you Friday, Oct 4th at 9am PST!!

Here’s a taste of what’s to come from @kimkardashian ‘s closet 👀 Shop this Balmain set & more this Friday at 9am PST!

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian shares new picture of baby Psalm

No details have been released about how buyers can purchase items. The Instagram account says the Kardashian Kloset will be launching Friday, Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. PST.

