Want clothes from the Kardashians’ closets? Soon, they can be yours

The Kardashian–Jenner family is launching an online shop for fans to purchase designer items from the reality stars’ very own closets.

Kardashian Kloset is the latest business venture for the family and is set to launch on Oct. 4.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has previously auctioned off their designer items through eBay auctions for charity.

Kris Jenner announced the news on Instagram on Sept. 30.

“Our new fabulous online store is coming soon,” she wrote. “For the first time you’ll be able to shop items directly from our closets. Stay tuned for all the details and launch date and follow @kardashiankloset on Instagram for more! Can’t wait….. Love you guys!”

The Kardashian Kloset account posted images of some of the items that will be up for sale, including Kylie’s Kith x MISBHV active long-sleeve workout top and matching leggings and Kris’ red leather Gucci purse.

No details have been released about how buyers can purchase items. The Instagram account says the Kardashian Kloset will be launching Friday, Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. PST.