October 2, 2019 11:18 am
Updated: October 2, 2019 11:20 am

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott reportedly ‘taking some time’ apart

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

(L-R) Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the premiere of Netflix's 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly “taking some time” apart.

E! News reports that the parents of 1-year-old Stormi Webster “aren’t officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart.”

The outlet also says that Jenner and Scott “have been fighting” but they’ve “still seen each other within this last month.”

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott featured in Playboy fall issue

Jenner and Scott have not publicly confirmed the break.

Some fans speculated that the pair had broken up after Jenner showed up to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s South Carolina wedding on Monday with her mom, Kris Jenner, her daughter, Stormi and her sister, Kendall.

View this post on Instagram

✨ 9.30.19

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

The pair were last seen in public together on Aug. 28 at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 27: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Travis Scott: “Look Mom I Can Fly” Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hanger on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)

The news of the “break” comes ahead of Scott’s release for his single, Highest in the Room, which will be available on Oct. 4.

View this post on Instagram

‘ DROP HIGHEST ‘ – bet See u on the 4th

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

Many fans of the couple took to social media to suggest the news could be a publicity stunt to boost sales for Highest in the Room and Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is currently airing Season 17.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner says she’s removed all fillers from her lips

In September, Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, landed the cover of Playboy’s fall issue titled, Pleasure Issue.

Jenner posted a photo from their risqué photo shoot on Instagram, showing herself naked, wearing only a cowboy hat, while hugging Scott outside.

Jenner and Scott began dating in 2017 and welcomed their daughter in February 2018.

TMZ was the first to report the couple’s break.

