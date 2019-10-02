Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott reportedly ‘taking some time’ apart

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly “taking some time” apart.

E! News reports that the parents of 1-year-old Stormi Webster “aren’t officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart.”

The outlet also says that Jenner and Scott “have been fighting” but they’ve “still seen each other within this last month.”

Jenner and Scott have not publicly confirmed the break.

Some fans speculated that the pair had broken up after Jenner showed up to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s South Carolina wedding on Monday with her mom, Kris Jenner, her daughter, Stormi and her sister, Kendall.

The pair were last seen in public together on Aug. 28 at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.

The news of the “break” comes ahead of Scott’s release for his single, Highest in the Room, which will be available on Oct. 4.

Many fans of the couple took to social media to suggest the news could be a publicity stunt to boost sales for Highest in the Room and Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is currently airing Season 17.

My thoughts on Kylie & Travis – His album drops on Friday, common kris Jenner works in mysterious ways — sami (@thatssosami) October 2, 2019

I realised this Kylie Travis thing is a way to boost publicity before his next release coming in a few days 😂 — Exo bts nct ateez (@ChochoNa8) October 2, 2019

Give it a few days and Kylie & Travis gonna post a pic together I know they didn’t break up 🤣 — 🤫 (@lulucifur) October 2, 2019

Kylie & Travis split up right before his new single Friday? — Tajon (@tajonamir) October 2, 2019

Is this Kylie Travis break up promo for Highest in the Room? — 💗 (@Laina117) October 2, 2019

This kylie & Travis breakup is so fake, don’t believe it — Oyinda . (@Oyinda_DS) October 2, 2019

so you’re telling me kylie & travis made stormi & he got her a house full of roses for her birthday & they just… broke up?? just like that??? — ari (@xarantxareyes) October 2, 2019

i was gonna believe kylie & travis broke up, but then i remembered he’s dropping new music friday it’s a trap y’all!! #kylie — toya 💋 (@toyadagr8) October 2, 2019

Kris writing the “Kylie + Travis” treatment for the next season of #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/DOR1Y7J3Gh — NINJETTI (@bkdudeeee) October 2, 2019

In September, Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, landed the cover of Playboy’s fall issue titled, Pleasure Issue.

Jenner posted a photo from their risqué photo shoot on Instagram, showing herself naked, wearing only a cowboy hat, while hugging Scott outside.

Jenner and Scott began dating in 2017 and welcomed their daughter in February 2018.

TMZ was the first to report the couple’s break.