Kanye West drops trailer for ‘Jesus Is King’ movie

Kanye West has released a short trailer for his forthcoming IMAX film Jesus Is King.

The minute-long trailer features a performance by West’s Sunday Service choir and ends with the Bible verse Mark 1:15, which reads: “In the words of Jesus Christ, ‘the time is fulfilled, and the Kingdom of God is at hand, repent and believe in the gospel.’”

According to the synopsis of the movie, Jesus Is King was filmed in summer 2019 and “brings West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert.”

The film, directed by Nick Knight, “features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with new music from his forthcoming album Jesus Is King.”

West was expected to release his ninth studio album in September after a year of delays.

The highly anticipated album did not drop on Friday, Sept. 27 — or Sunday, Sept. 29, as promised by the rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian.

Recently, West has been travelling the United States holding church-like concerts that include choir singers and other musicians.

Thousands of people showed up to an outdoor shopping centre in Utah to see the rapper perform what he calls a worship service during the beginning of October.

West took the stage late in his worship service and performed one song — Jesus Walks, from his 2004 album The College Dropout.

Afterwards, the Salt Lake Tribune reported that West prayed and testified to the crowd about his religious journey.

Jesus Is King will have a limited theatrical release at select IMAX theatres around Canada on Oct. 25.

— With files from Adam Wallis and the Associated Press