‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ YouTube series to delve into singer’s personal struggles

After four years of concert cancellations and mental health breaks, Justin Bieber is telling all in his first-ever docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, to premiere on YouTube on Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. EST.

The Canadian superstar has teamed up with YouTube Originals to give fans a rare glimpse into his private life in hopes of shedding light on his personal struggles.

It’s a fitting partnership, given the Sorry singer got his start on the platform.

“When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans,” Bieber said in an interview prior to the trailer’s release.

“It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.”

The trailer for the 10-part series begins with a montage of headlines detailing the cancellation of his Purpose tour in 2017. Bieber, 25, cited mental health struggles at the time, saying his goal was “maintaining a healthy mind, heart and soul.”

“As humans, we go through so many ups and downs, good seasons and bad seasons,” he says in the trailer, which shows a video of him falling backwards into a pool. “Sometimes, we want to give up.”

During his hiatus, Bieber has married supermodel Hailey Baldwin and made new music, which he began teasing to fans towards the end of this year with the announcement of a new upcoming single, Yummy.

The series chronicles the making of the Stratford, Ont., native’s first album in four years, which has the same title as the series. It’s described as a raw, powerful and intimate look at the motivation behind his music, as told by his closest friends and loved ones.

“I’m excited, just nervous a little bit. This album is different because of where I’m at in my life,” he says.

Fans will also be treated to never-before-seen footage of his and Baldwin’s wedding.

“There’s a lot of pressure that I think people don’t see,” Baldwin says. “Maybe by watching this, people will kind of get a glimpse into his world.”

New music scores the episodes that detail the ups and downs of his life as a mega superstar leading up to the release of the album.

“Justin Bieber’s courage as an artist is truly admirable, and we are grateful he continues to share his inspiring story on YouTube,” Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube, said in an interview.

“As we aim to spotlight authentic struggles and real-life triumphs in our YouTube Originals, we are thrilled to add this special project to our 2020 slate.”

Bieber joins the likes of Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Mark Ronson, Taylor Swift and more who have all released personal documentary-style series or films with the video platform. Fans can catch a preview of the series and a special message from Bieber himself after the ball drop on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.

‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ is set to release on Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. EST. New episodes will be released every Monday and Wednesday at noon. Watch the trailer for the series, top.

