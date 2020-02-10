Rage Against the Machine announce world tour, 8 Canadian dates

Rage Against the Machine (or RATM) has just added 15 dates to its highly anticipated reunion tour in 2020, including eight dates across Canada.
That’s right, this May, the political rap-rockers will hit Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Edmonton, before returning in July for four shows in four cities across Québec and Ontario: Ottawa, Québec City, Hamilton and Toronto.
This marks RATM’s first return in more than two decades. Of those tour dates, the four-piece band will headline Ottawa Bluesfest on July 17 and the Festival d’Été de Québec on July 18.
News of the “Public Service Announcement” tour was confirmed in a press release provided to Global News on Monday.
For the newly-announced leg of the world tour, the Wake Up rockers will be joined by world-renowned hip hop duo, Run the Jewels.
The North American leg of the extensive world tour kicks off on March 26 in El Paso, Texas, before concluding with two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City, on Aug. 10 and 11.
The Bulls On Parade rockers originally disbanded in 2000, after releasing their final album Renegades (2000).
All four original members: Morello, frontman Zack de la Rocha, drummer Brad Wilk, and bassist Tim Commerford reunited in 2007 at the much-beloved Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival before launching a worldwide tour between then and 2008.
Since then, the demand for the political four-piece has only continued to rise.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Thursday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. in each local time zone.
For additional updates and information, you can visit the official Rage Against the Machine website.
March 26 — El Paso, Tex. @ Don Haskins Center
March 28 — Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center
March 30 — Glendale, Ari. @ Gila River Arena
April 10 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella
April 17 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella
April 21 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
April 25 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
April 28 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
May 1 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
May 3 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place
May 5 — Calgary, Alta. @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 7 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place
May 9 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
May 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
May 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
May 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
May 23 — Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling
June 19 — Dover, Del. @ Firefly
July 10 — East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
July 17 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 18 — Québec City, Que. @ Festival d’Été de Québec
July 21 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Centre
July 23 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
July 27 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
July 29 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 31 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 2 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Aug. 4 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Aug. 7 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 10 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
