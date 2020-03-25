Lady Gaga postpones new album ‘Chromatica’ amid coronavirus outbreak

Two weeks before its highly anticipated release, Lady Gaga has made the decision to postpone her upcoming sixth studio album, Chromatica, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The pop icon confirmed via Instagram Tuesday that the record would no longer be available on April 10, but instead at a later date.

“I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica,” wrote Gaga, adding, “I will announce a new 2020 release date soon.”

The Bad Romance singer’s continued: “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on.”

This isn’t the first time the 33-year-old has been affected by the novel coronavirus, either. Earlier this week, she was forced to delay a number of her critically acclaimed “Enigma” Las Vegas residency shows at the Park Theater between March and May 11.

Gaga later stressed the importance of self-isolation and social distancing in the midst of the height of the global pandemic, promising fans that there would be time to celebrate the album later on.

“I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions,” she wrote.

The statement continued: “It’s important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic.”

Furthermore, Gaga revealed that before Coachella music festival was postponed as a result of the rapidly-spreading virus, she was set to perform a “secret set.”

“I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together,” she wrote, adding “and a lot of other fun surprises [too] — some of which I’m still planning to share with all of you very soon!”

Gaga continued: “To my fans, I love you. I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad… I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time.”

“Until that time comes, LET’S ALL STAY HOME!” she concluded.

Currently, a new release date has not yet been set for Chromatica. The album’s lead single, Stupid Love, however, is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Additionally, Gaga’s upcoming summer Chromatica Ball world tour — which includes one date in Canada — has not been affected by COVID-19, as of this writing.

Updates and further information regarding Chromatica and the Chromatica Ball tour can be found through the official Lady Gaga website.

