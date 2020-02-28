Lady Gaga drops new single ‘Stupid Love,’ with alienesque video

Send this page to someone via email

Little monsters rejoice!

Lady Gaga has returned with her first solo single in three years, Stupid Love.

The A Star Is Born actor released the song Friday morning, along with a video that features Gaga as the leader on a plant called Chromatica.

The video starts with a card that reads: “The world rots in conflict. Many tribes battle for dominance. While the Spiritual ones pray and sleep for peace, the Kindness punks fight for Chromatica.”

The song begins with strings and quickly turns into a dance-pop club beat.

“You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for. Gotta quit this crying. Nobody’s gonna heal me if I don’t open the door,” Lady Gaga sings at the beginning of the song before the bridge.

“I freak out, freak out, freak out,” the 33-year-old pop star sings before the chorus where she sings “all I ever wanted is love.”

The video was directed by Daniel Askill, who also directed Sia’s Chandelier, and it was shot on an iPhone.

Lady Gaga’s music video for her new single is full of bold colours and choreographed dances as she plays the leader of Chromatica, where many various factions are divided into different groups.

Stupid Love is the lead single from Lady Gaga’s upcoming sixth studio album, which does not have a title or release date yet.

During an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Lady Gaga said “we are definitely dancing” in regards to her new album.

“I think the best way to describe all of the things that you just said is that I put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm that I hear of what they … what they tell me to tell the world and I put it into music that I believe to be so fun and you know, energetically really pure, and I want people to dance and feel happy,” the Bad Romance singer said.

“Someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album and it actually sounds ridiculous when I say it out loud,” she continued. “But I go, I said, ‘I would like to put out music.’ That a big chunk of the world will hear, and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day.”

Lady Gaga said she wants the new album to be “the dopest thing that we could give the world.”

“There were so many different iterations of these songs because we all wanted it to be perfect and literally nobody cared who put their fingerprints on it,” she explained. “As long as it was the dopest thing that we could give the world and that it was meaningful, authentic, and completely me.”

Ahead of releasing her song, Lady Gaga tweeted: “My single and music video are dropping in 45 minutes. Don’t mind me, I’ll just be in the corner breathing into a paper bag. #StupidLove #CHROMATICA.”

My single and music video are dropping in 45 minutes. Don’t mind me, I’ll just be in the corner breathing into a paper bag. #StupidLove #CHROMATICA — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 28, 2020

“Earth is cancelled,” she added.

earth is cancelled — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 28, 2020

Lady Gaga’s little monsters took to Twitter to celebrate the release of the single and its visuals.

Me listening to #StupidLove as soon as I wake up pic.twitter.com/nsfUykG7ta — Jonatan Leon (@Leon_atwork) February 28, 2020

#StupidLove by lady gaga is currenty #1 on itunes in 52 countries pic.twitter.com/Danaq4fA87 — LOUISE (@alluregaga) February 28, 2020

Me opening my Spotify this morning #StupidLove

pic.twitter.com/zNuE7pIRNk — Liam H (@limmy_lam) February 28, 2020

#StupidLove is now #1 on iTunes in 51 COUNTRIES after 9 hours! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S7k1aTEzvf — Lady Gaga Views 💗 (@LG_Views) February 28, 2020

#StupidLove is currently has 2.8M views on and 375K likes on YT. It is #1 on iTunes of 51 countries, including the US (80% lead), UK, Australia, Germany and in Brazil where the song has a 91% lead (has a 60% in most). It's #2 on Apple Music China. All of this with a leaked song. pic.twitter.com/n6YURNuHRX — Lady Gaga Alerts 🌟 (@GagasAlerts) February 28, 2020

me listening to #stupidlove at 4am pic.twitter.com/GZr099J5K7 — Lady Gaga Lately ♈ (@AMENARTPOP) February 28, 2020

THEY HAD NO CHOICE BUT TO STAN #STUPIDLOVE pic.twitter.com/Ezj9RGwfxz — The Countess (@HausOfMANiCURE) February 28, 2020

Lady Gaga looks so cute in her adorable little outfits and she looks happy and is having fun doing her fun cute dances like she's so adorable everybody stream now🥺 #StupidLove pic.twitter.com/VGAGmjSgqh — 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘃𝘆𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗹 | STUPID LOVE (@heavymetalxo) February 28, 2020

This WHOLE day feels like a dream#StupidLove pic.twitter.com/f3yfPOoXCj — Youss ● Babylon (@Youbylon) February 28, 2020

Have I watched #StupidLove 3 times instead try to get ready for work early? No I've watched it 4. pic.twitter.com/yu2F6c63fN — jaz 💖 (@wellduhjazmine) February 28, 2020

we streaming #StupidLove all day today ladies pic.twitter.com/tImwYEhyeQ — Drew Boehmker (@IfUSeekDrew) February 28, 2020