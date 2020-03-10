Coronavirus: Coachella postponed until October 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Coachella has been postponed till October amid concerns about COVID-19, which has seen more than 110,000 cases worldwide.

Organized by concert promoter Goldenvoice, the music festival will take place in October instead.

Organizers posted a statement on Twitter Tuesday evening, saying both Coachella and Stagecoach are rescheduled for later this year after consultation with local health authorities in California.

“We must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

Coachella has been rescheduled for Oct. 9, 10 and 11, and 16, 17 and 18. It was originally scheduled for six days in April.

Stagecoach, a country music festival also originally scheduled for dates in April, has been rescheduled for Oct. 23, 24 and 25.

4:06 Coronavirus outbreak: Is Ontario considering cancelling large public gatherings? Coronavirus outbreak: Is Ontario considering cancelling large public gatherings?

“All purchases for the April dates will be honoured for the rescheduled October dates,” the statement said.

If anyone with passes is unable to attend, they will receive instructions by March 13 on how to get a refund.

READ MORE: Pearl Jam postpones first leg of upcoming tour over coronavirus fears

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean had been scheduled to headline the April festival, which normally draws tens of thousands of attendees to Indio, Calif., and the nearby cities of Palm Springs and Rancho Mirago.

Two people infected with COVID-19 have died in California.

— With files by The Associated Press