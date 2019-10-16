Alice Cooper announces North American tour with 7 Canadian dates

Send this page to someone via email

Alice Cooper, the longtime king of shock rock, is making his return to the stage this spring with the Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour.

The School’s Out rocker will play seven Canadian cities, among several other U.S. tour dates, kicking things off in Peterborough, Ont., on April 1, 2020.

Along the way, Cooper, 71, will play Winnipeg, Regina, Edmonton, Prince George, Abbotsford and Penticton before wrapping up the 14-date trek in Portland, Ore., on April 22.

Alice Cooper performs during his Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour in the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin, Germany, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Dirk Pagels/Sulupress.De/DPA via ZUMA Press

Joining Cooper and his band on the run this year will be American rock icon Lita Ford.

Hot off the U.K. and European leg of the tour, Cooper has been playing a variety of his biggest hits, including No More Mr. Nice Guy, Billion Dollar Babies, Poison and Feed My Frankenstein, among many others.

The second leg of the tour kicks off in the southern United States in November.

Alice Cooper and his all-stars band perform a sold-out show at Casino Rama in Rama, Ont. Igor Vidyashev via ZUMA Wire

The rock legend released his last album, Paranormal, in 2017 and dropped a brand-new EP entitled Breadcrumbs last month. The record featured a new original song called Go Man Go along with a variety of cover songs.

Tickets for the Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour go on sale to the general public starting this Friday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. ET.

An exclusive Alice Cooper fan club presale will take place starting Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. Additional updates and information can be found through the official Alice Cooper website.

2020 North American Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour dates

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

April 1 — Peterborough, Ont. @ Memorial Centre

April 3 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeVos Music Hall

April 5 — Appleton, Wis. @ Fox Performing Arts Center

April 7 — Omaha, Neb. @ Orpheum Theatre

April 8 — Davenport, Iowa @ Adler Theatre

April 10 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

April 11 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Centennial Concert Hall

April 13 — Regina, Sask. @ Conexus Arts Centre

April 15 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

April 16 — Prince George, B.C. @ CN Centre

April 18 — Abbotsford, B.C. @ Abbotsford Centre

April 19 — Penticton, B.C. @ South Okanagan Events Centre

April 20 — Seattle, Wash. @ McCaw Hall

April 22 — Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium