Entertainment

Alice Cooper announces North American tour with 7 Canadian dates

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 9:59 am
Updated October 16, 2019 10:04 am
Alice Cooper announces ‘Ol Black Eyes is Back tour, with 7 Canadian dates.
The king of shock rock is returning to Canada in the spring of 2020 with his all-star band. The group will play 7 shows in Canada and 7 in the U.S. in promotion of the 'Ol Black Eyes i Back tour, with Lita Ford serving as special guest.

Alice Cooper, the longtime king of shock rock, is making his return to the stage this spring with the Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour.

The School’s Out rocker will play seven Canadian cities, among several other U.S. tour dates, kicking things off in Peterborough, Ont., on April 1, 2020.

Along the way, Cooper, 71, will play Winnipeg, Regina, Edmonton, Prince George, Abbotsford and Penticton before wrapping up the 14-date trek in Portland, Ore., on April 22.

Alice Cooper performs during his Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour in the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin, Germany, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Alice Cooper performs during his Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour in the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin, Germany, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Dirk Pagels/Sulupress.De/DPA via ZUMA Press

Joining Cooper and his band on the run this year will be American rock icon Lita Ford.

READ MORE: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 — Nominees include Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., Soundgarden

Hot off the U.K. and European leg of the tour, Cooper has been playing a variety of his biggest hits, including No More Mr. Nice Guy, Billion Dollar Babies, Poison and Feed My Frankenstein, among many others.

The second leg of the tour kicks off in the southern United States in November.

Alice Cooper and his all-stars band perform a sold-out show at Casino Rama in Rama, Ont.
Alice Cooper and his all-stars band perform a sold-out show at Casino Rama in Rama, Ont. Igor Vidyashev via ZUMA Wire

The rock legend released his last album, Paranormal, in 2017 and dropped a brand-new EP entitled Breadcrumbs last month. The record featured a new original song called Go Man Go along with a variety of cover songs.

READ MORE: The Struts talk ‘Young & Dangerous,’ their origins and touring Canada

Tickets for the Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour go on sale to the general public starting this Friday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. ET.

An exclusive Alice Cooper fan club presale will take place starting Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. Additional updates and information can be found through the official Alice Cooper website.

2020 North American Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour dates

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

April 1 — Peterborough, Ont. @ Memorial Centre
April 3 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeVos Music Hall
April 5 — Appleton, Wis. @ Fox Performing Arts Center
April 7 — Omaha, Neb. @ Orpheum Theatre
April 8 — Davenport, Iowa @ Adler Theatre
April 10 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
April 11 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Centennial Concert Hall
April 13 — Regina, Sask. @ Conexus Arts Centre
April 15 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
April 16 — Prince George, B.C. @ CN Centre
April 18 — Abbotsford, B.C. @ Abbotsford Centre
April 19 — Penticton, B.C. @ South Okanagan Events Centre
April 20 — Seattle, Wash. @ McCaw Hall
April 22 — Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium

TAGS
Alice CooperAlice Cooper 2020Alice Cooper bandAlice Cooper CanadaAlice Cooper Lita FordAlice Cooper ticketsAlice Cooper tourBreadcrumbs EPLita FordOl' Black Eyes Is BackOl' Black Eyes is Back tour
