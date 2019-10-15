Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Alice Cooper announces spring tour, ‘Ol’ Black Eyes’ to play Edmonton in April

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 4:56 pm
Alice Cooper performs at the Domination Music Festival in Mexico City, Saturday, May 4, 2019. .
Alice Cooper performs at the Domination Music Festival in Mexico City, Saturday, May 4, 2019. . AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo

Seventy-one-year-old shock rocker Alice Cooper announced Tuesday that he will make several stops in Canada on his spring tour in 2020, including in Edmonton.

The iconic American rock singer will launch his spring “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” tour in Peterborough, Ont., on April 1 and make a stop in Alberta’s capital when he performs at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on April 15.

READ MORE: Alice Cooper makes a political ‘bid’ to run for U.S. president

Cooper’s “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” show made its debut in the summer and according to the musician’s website, just concluded a U.K. arena tour.

The singer, who is best known for songs like “School’s Out,” “I’m 18” and “No More Mr. Nice Guy.”

According to Cooper’s website, the spring tour will feature special guest Lita Ford.

Story continues below advertisement

While Cooper is performing seven shows in Canada, Edmonton will be his only stop in Alberta this spring.

For more information, click here.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
MusicentertainmentConcertsRockNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumRock 'n RollAlice CooperConcert ToursOl' Black Eyes Is BackRock musiciansRock tours
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.