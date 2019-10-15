Alice Cooper announces spring tour, ‘Ol’ Black Eyes’ to play Edmonton in April

Send this page to someone via email

Seventy-one-year-old shock rocker Alice Cooper announced Tuesday that he will make several stops in Canada on his spring tour in 2020, including in Edmonton.

The iconic American rock singer will launch his spring “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” tour in Peterborough, Ont., on April 1 and make a stop in Alberta’s capital when he performs at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on April 15.



Cooper’s “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” show made its debut in the summer and according to the musician’s website, just concluded a U.K. arena tour.

The singer, who is best known for songs like “School’s Out,” “I’m 18” and “No More Mr. Nice Guy.”

According to Cooper’s website, the spring tour will feature special guest Lita Ford.

While Cooper is performing seven shows in Canada, Edmonton will be his only stop in Alberta this spring.

