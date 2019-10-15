Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020: Nominees include Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., Soundgarden

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 10:36 am
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2020 induction nominees
WATCH: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced nominees for the 2020 induction year, which include artists such as Pat Benatar, Depeche Mode and Soundgarden.

The nominees for the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (RRHOF) were revealed on Tuesday morning, and the list features 16 different artists.

This year, the RRHOF has introduced several first-time nominees, including late pop icon Whitney HoustonJuicy rapper Notorious B.I.G. and British heavy-metal pioneers Motörhead.

Along with those legendary artists, Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Soundgarden, T. Rex and Irish rock outfit Thin Lizzy also made the list.

To be eligible for this year’s ballot, each artist is required to have had an album or single released in or prior to 1994. Nominees to the RRHOF also have to have been active for at least 25 years to be considered.

Story continues below advertisement

Returning once more to the RRHOF ballot this year are Todd RundgrenJudas PriestDepeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, MC5 and Kraftwerk (the German synth-pop band has been nominated six times now).

READ MORE: Prince estate rebukes Trump campaign — again — for playing ‘Purple Rain’ at rally

The RRHOF voting body consists of more than 1,000 officials, including journalists, musicians and historians. However, fans can make a difference, too. Music lovers are able to vote through the RRHOF’s website once a day for up to five artists.

Fans in Cleveland, Ohio, can also visit the RRHOF museum to cast a vote. The polls open on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and voting is permitted until Jan. 10, 2020.

Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England.
Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England. CP Images Archive

The top five fan-picked artists will be thrown in with the judges’ ballots, and the inductees will be decided based on those numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

The annual celebration often spurs cries of outrage on the internet, with some questioning the whereabouts or “snubbing” of unrecognized artists and rock subgenres. Some believe the nominees should be voted in by rock fans rather than the RRHOF officials.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne postpones 2020 tour, assures fans he’s ‘not dying’

Each year, the number of RRHOF inductees usually ranges from five to seven.

Phil Lynott of Thin Lizzy in 1978.
Phil Lynott of Thin Lizzy in 1978. Mirrorpix/Courtesy Everett Collection

Here is the official full list of 2019 RRHOF nominees:

  • Pat Benatar
  • Dave Matthews Band
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • Motörhead
  • The Notorious B.I.G.
  • Soundgarden
  • T. Rex
  • Thin Lizzy
  • Whitney Houston
  • Depeche Mode
  • Judas Priest
  • Kraftwerk
  • MC5
  • Nine Inch Nails
  • Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
  • Todd Rundgren

READ MORE: Kurt Cobain’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ sweater — never washed — heads to auction

If you’d like to see any of these particular artists be inducted into the RRHOF, you can cast your vote on its official website.

Story continues below advertisement

The 35th annual RRHOF induction ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland.

Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs at PNC Music Pavilion on Sept. 11, 2018 in Charlotte, N.C
Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs at PNC Music Pavilion on Sept. 11, 2018 in Charlotte, N.C Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

The official 2020 inductees will be announced in January.

— With files from the Associated Press

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Whitney HoustonRock and Roll Hall of FameT-RexSoundgardenrock hall of fameRRHOFTodd Rundgrenrock and roll hall of fame nomineesRock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020rock and roll hall of fame inducteesRock and Roll Hall of Fame nominationsRRHOF 2020RRHOF nominees
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.