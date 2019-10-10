Ozzy Osbourne postpones 2020 tour, assures fans he’s ‘not dying’

After suffering injuries from a fall earlier this year, Ozzy Osbourne was forced to postpone the remainder of his concert dates on the No More Tours 2 tour — supposedly his final tour across the globe.

Now, with the first batch of concerts quickly approaching, the Prince of Darkness has decided to once again postpone the highly anticipated tour in order to continue his recovery.

Osbourne, 70, was set to kick things off in Europe this January, with fellow British metal outfit Judas Priest serving as the main support act. However, on Wednesday, the Bark at the Moon singer postponed the shows and released a video explaining his predicament.

Given his age and history of substance abuse, many fans have expressed concern about the Crazy Train singer’s health status in the last few years.

An x-ray scan of Ozzy Osbourne’s neck from 2019, after he suffered injuries from a fall in his Los Angeles, Calif., home in January. Ozzy Osbourne / YouTube

This is the fourth time in a year that Osbourne has been forced to reschedule a number of concerts.

However, in the video, the former Black Sabbath frontman assured his fans that he is “not dying” and instead simply recovering from his neck injury.

“I’m here to give you an update on my condition. As you probably know, or you may not know, at the beginning of this year, I had a bad fall,” Osbourne’s video message began. “I screwed all the vertebrae in my neck and had to have surgery. I’ve got more nuts and bolts in my neck now than in my car.”

“I’m not dying,” said Osbourne. “I am recovering — it’s just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would.”

Ozzy Osbourne during a ceremony to sign his personalized star at the Moscow Walk of Fame at the Vegas Crocus City shopping and leisure centre in the town of Krasnogorsk. Sergei Bobylev/TASS

“I’m bored stiff of being stuck on a f–king bed all day,” he added. “I can’t wait to get off my a– and get going again. But you’re just gonna have to be a little bit more patient. I’m postponing the European tour because I’m not ready.”

Though the European portion of the No More Tours 2 tour has not yet been rescheduled, the already rescheduled North American tour is still set to commence in May 2020. It will run through the end of July and includes several Canadian dates.

“I’m not retiring,” the musician said. “I’ve still got gigs to do. But when I do come back on the American tour, I want to be 100 per cent ready to come out and knock your f–king socks off.”

Though he shared no details, Osbourne also announced a brand-new solo album — the long-awaited followup to 2010’s Scream.

Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs at PNC Music Pavilion on Sept. 11, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Before signing off, Osbourne thanked his band and crew as well as Judas Priest. In response, the Breaking the Law headbangers issued their own statement to the band’s official website.

“We are very grateful for the rock solid support from our wonderful U.K. & European fans as Ozzy gets well and strong — the UK/European tour will showcase the very best British Metal from the ones that started it all and we proudly look forward to celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years together with you!” Judas Priest wrote.

“I just wanna say one thing to the fans: I sincerely thank you for your patience and your loyalty,” Osbourne said in his video message. “I love you. Now, will you f–k off and let me get better.”

All four No More Tours 2 Canadian stops — Montreal, Hamilton, Edmonton and Vancouver — were originally set to take place this spring with Megadeth, however the shows were rescheduled back in April, and updated dates can be found below.

0:41 Rock icon Ozzy Osbourne forced to cancel all 2019 tour dates Rock icon Ozzy Osbourne forced to cancel all 2019 tour dates

For additional information and European tour dates, head to the official Ozzy Osbourne website.

Rescheduled North American No More Tours 2 2020 dates

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

May 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

May 31 — Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center

June 2 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 4 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 6 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 8 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

June 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 15 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

June 18 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

June 20 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Centre

June 22 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 26 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 28 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

June 30 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

July 4 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest

July 6 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

July 9 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

July 11 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

July 13 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

July 16 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

July 18 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

July 20 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 23 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chin Pavilion

July 27 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 29 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

