Ozzy Osbourne postpones all 2019 gigs after falling at home

After spending the last few months in and out of the hospital, Ozzy Osbourne is down on his luck again.

The ‘Prince of Darkness’ has now sustained injuries after falling in his Los Angeles home according to a tweet posted to his official account. The statement read:

“Ozzy will postpone all his tour dates as he recovers from injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia. Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery.”

The severity of the injury is currently unknown, however, as a result of the fall, the former Black Sabbath frontman has postponed all upcoming tour dates on the highly anticipated ‘No More Tours 2’ tour — including those in Canada.

The Mr. Crowley singer was scheduled to hit the road at the end of May for an extensive North American run with special guest, Megadeth.

Osbourne, 70, was booked for four stops across Canada.

Given his age and history of substance abuse, many fans have expressed their concern regarding Osbourne’s health status in the last few years.

According to the statement, the shows for Osbourne’s supposed “final world tour’ will be rescheduled “beginning in Feb. 2020.”

Osbourne’s longtime wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, has not yet addressed the matter.

This is the third time in less than eight months that the Crazy Train singer has been forced to reschedule a number of tour dates.

Only last October, Osbourne was infected with a near-fatal staph infection in his thumb. He was forced to cancel the remainder of his tour dates in 2018.

Although Osbourne expressed disappointment in himself, he was gracious in thanking his fans for their continued love, support and all-around loyalty in an official statement:

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s**t.”

The rocker was diagnosed with pneumonia in February. Due to complications, he was ordered by his doctor to postpone the U.K. and European legs of the tour scheduled with Judas Priest.

“First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis,” continued Osbourne. “I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew, and to Judas Priest for letting you all down.”

Osbourne’s Canadian stops with Megadeth were set for Montreal, Hamilton, Edmonton, and Vancouver.

As of this writing, no further updates have been made regarding any rescheduled tour dates.

Postponed North American ‘No More Tours 2’ dates

** All shows have been postponed **

May 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

May 31 — Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center

June 2 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 4 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 6 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 8 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

June 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 15 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

June 18 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

June 20 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Centre

June 22 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 26 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 28 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

June 30 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

July 4 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest

July 6 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

July 9 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

July 11 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

July 13 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

July 16 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

July 18 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

July 20 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 23 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chin Pavilion

July 27 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 29 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl