Tom Petty’s widow, daughters in legal battle over his trust

Tom Petty‘s widow is reportedly butting heads with the late rocker’s daughters — Annakim Violette (formerly Petty) and Adria Petty — as the three feud over the future of his assets and unreleased music.

Dana York Petty, his widow, claims she has been encumbered by the Free Fallin’ singer’s kids, who are from his first marriage, while trying to fulfil her role as the appointed “directing trustee” to the Tom Petty estate.

The two have allegedly made managing the trust “nearly impossible” for Dana, however, in his will, Petty insisted that his daughters also have power in any of the estate’s decisions.

In a petition filed to the Los Angeles County court, Dana requested the court finalize an agreement of operations that would appoint one official manager for the estate, according to Billboard.

The selected manager will reportedly hold power over any “significant decisions” made regarding his assets, however all three parties still have to be involved.

The root of the legal battle was a posthumous Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers greatest hits album entitled The Best of Everything (2019).

The double-disc compilation was initially set to be released in 2018, however, for undisclosed reasons, it was pushed until only last month.

Dana alleged that Adria’s “erratic behaviour” towards the remaining Heartbreakers members and industry representatives was the reason behind the delay of not only the greatest-hits record but a supposed 25th-anniversary reissue of Petty’s 1994 solo album Wildflowers.

In response to these accusations, Adria reportedly fired back with her own petition.

Adria claimed Dana was pushing the sisters out of the estate and withholding their father’s assets from them, allegedly going against the contentious will.

As directing trustee, Petty enlisted Dana to distribute his “artistic properties” into a limited liability company (LLC). The LLC’s role would be to split Petty’s assets evenly between the three women — two-thirds for the sisters and the remaining one-third for Petty’s widow.

Despite the LLC being established six months after the singer’s death, his eldest daughter has claimed that neither she nor her sister has been “funded” with any of their father’s assets.

As of this writing, neither party has addressed the matter publicly.

Tom Petty died on Oct. 2, 2017.

After receiving the results of his autopsy, Dana and Adria revealed that it was a result of an accidental drug overdose in an online statement.

“On the day he died, he was informed his hip had graduated to a full-on break, and it is our feeling that the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his overuse of medication,” they wrote.

Updates on any further posthumous Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers releases will be made through the official Tom Petty website.

