Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery

Following the postponement of The Rolling Stones‘ long-awaited North American No Filter tour, Reuters has reported that frontman Mick Jagger, will undergo heart surgery.

The band announced (via Twitter) that Jagger, 75, requires “medical treatment” before going out on tour, however, that he “is expected to make a complete recovery” after having some time off to rest.

Currently, it’s unclear what exactly Jagger’s supposed heart surgery is specifically for, however, the man himself promised he’d be working hard to get back onstage as soon as possible over Twitter.

“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America and Canada with tickets,” he wrote. “I really hate letting you down like this.”

According to an American website, Drudge Report, Jagger’s operation will be for a full heart valve replacement and take place this Friday.

However, Page Six reported that the surgery would be only to place a stent in The Rolling Stones singer’s heart. Stents are typically used to prop open arteries that have been cleared of a blockage.

“I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour,” added Jagger, “but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019

Although the singer seemed down in his message to fans, Rolling Stone reported that he was caught in “good spirits” by paparazzi in Miami last Sunday, ahead of the supposed surgery.

The No Filter tour was previously scheduled to run between April 20 and June 29. The final date was set to take place in Oro Medonte, Ont., at the infamous Burl’s Creek Grounds.

As of this writing, that was the only scheduled Rolling Stones tour date in Canada. It was set to kick off the 2019 Canada Day weekend in front of more than 70,000 people.

Longtime bandmates Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood reached out to Jagger over Twitter with some words of support.

“A big disappointment for everyone,” wrote Richards, 75, but things need to be taken care of and we will see you soon.”

“Mick, we are always there for you,” he concluded.

A big disappointment for everyone but things need to be taken care of and we will see you soon. Mick, we are always there for you! — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) March 30, 2019

“We’ll miss you over the next few weeks,” wrote Wood, 71, “but we’re looking forward to seeing you all again very soon.”

“Here’s to Mick,” he added. “Thanks for your supportive messages. It means so much to us.”

We’ll miss you over the next few weeks, but we’re looking forward to seeing you all again very soon. Here’s to Mick 💪 ~ thanks for your supportive messages it means so much to us 🎸🎶🎤 🎸🎶 @RollingStones — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) March 30, 2019

After a storied sex, drugs and rock-‘n’-roll lifestyle in his earlier days, Jagger now follows a healthy diet, runs, and works out frequently.

Since 1962, The Rolling Stones have been active as one of the most successful British rock bands of all time.

The band is set to release a brand new compilation album on April 19, entitled Honk, featuring some of their greatest and most popular hits.

As of this writing, the North American No Filter tour is yet to be rescheduled.

Jagger or his representatives have not yet made comment regarding the singer’s reportedly upcoming heart surgery.

— With files from Reuters

