Sharon Osbourne reveals details of Ozzy’s injuries after fall
After suffering injuries from a recent fall, Ozzy Osbourne was forced to postpone the remainder of his concert dates on the ‘No More Tours 2’ tour — supposedly his final trek across the globe.
Dedicated fans were left worrying about the condition of the Prince of Darkness, however his longtime wife and manager Sharon Osbourne recently addressed these concerns.
“He’s good, he’s fine, he’s great,” Sharon, 66, told her co-hosts during Monday’s episode of The Talk, a talk show on which she appears as a permanent co-host.
While Sharon discussed her husband’s well-being, she detailed that the fall caused him some deeper issues relating to a prior injury.
“He had a bad accident at home,” she said. “He fell in the middle of the night… and years ago, previously, he had a motorbike accident where he was in a coma for days.”
She continued: “He re-injured his back, neck and shoulders.”
“All of the metal rods and everything that were put in his body were dislodged so we had to cancel this year’s events,” she revealed, almost in tears.
“He just feels terrible,” Sharon continued. “He says it’s the only thing he’s ever done right in his life, performing.”
“He just feels terrible,” she reiterated before breaking down into tears.
The Mr. Crowley singer was scheduled to hit the road this spring for an extensive North American run with special guest Megadeth. The tour has now been pushed until May 2020.
Given his age and history of substance abuse, many fans have expressed their concern regarding the Crazy Train singer’s health status in the last few years.
This is the third time in less than eight months that Ozzy has been forced to reschedule a number of concerts. The remainder of his tour dates across Europe and the U.K. are expected to be rescheduled by February 2020.
Ozzy’s stops in Montreal, Hamilton, Edmonton and Vancouver were originally set to take place this spring with Megadeth.
The rescheduled tour dates can be found below.
Rescheduled North American No More Tours 2 2020 dates
** All shows have been postponed **
May 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
May 31 — Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center
June 2 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 4 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 6 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 8 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
June 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
June 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
June 15 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
June 18 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
June 20 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Centre
June 22 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
June 26 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 28 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
June 30 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
July 4 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest
July 6 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
July 9 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place
July 11 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
July 13 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
July 16 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
July 18 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
July 20 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 23 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 25 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chin Pavilion
July 27 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 29 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
