Sharon Osbourne reveals details of Ozzy’s injuries after fall

After suffering injuries from a recent fall, Ozzy Osbourne was forced to postpone the remainder of his concert dates on the ‘No More Tours 2’ tour — supposedly his final trek across the globe.

Dedicated fans were left worrying about the condition of the Prince of Darkness, however his longtime wife and manager Sharon Osbourne recently addressed these concerns.

“He’s good, he’s fine, he’s great,” Sharon, 66, told her co-hosts during Monday’s episode of The Talk, a talk show on which she appears as a permanent co-host.

While Sharon discussed her husband’s well-being, she detailed that the fall caused him some deeper issues relating to a prior injury.

“He had a bad accident at home,” she said. “He fell in the middle of the night… and years ago, previously, he had a motorbike accident where he was in a coma for days.”

She continued: “He re-injured his back, neck and shoulders.”

“All of the metal rods and everything that were put in his body were dislodged so we had to cancel this year’s events,” she revealed, almost in tears.

“He just feels terrible,” Sharon continued. “He says it’s the only thing he’s ever done right in his life, performing.”

“He just feels terrible,” she reiterated before breaking down into tears.

The Mr. Crowley singer was scheduled to hit the road this spring for an extensive North American run with special guest Megadeth. The tour has now been pushed until May 2020.

Given his age and history of substance abuse, many fans have expressed their concern regarding the Crazy Train singer’s health status in the last few years.

We love you @OzzyOsbourne

Get well soon and don’t beat yourself up. We all have your back. And @MrsSOsbourne you are so very strong. — kel (@TheeKelG) April 8, 2019

Seeing @MrsSOsbourne cry on The Talk today broke my heart😭 get well soon Ozzy!! @OzzyOsbourne — 𝓚𝓪𝓽𝓮𝓵𝔂𝓷 (@GlamByKK) April 8, 2019

Get well soon @OzzyOsbourne Can’t wait to rock out with you next year — Nicole_Naughton (@Nikki_R4G3) April 5, 2019

This is the third time in less than eight months that Ozzy has been forced to reschedule a number of concerts. The remainder of his tour dates across Europe and the U.K. are expected to be rescheduled by February 2020.

Ozzy’s stops in Montreal, Hamilton, Edmonton and Vancouver were originally set to take place this spring with Megadeth.

The rescheduled tour dates can be found below.

Rescheduled North American No More Tours 2 2020 dates

** All shows have been postponed **

May 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

May 31 — Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center

June 2 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 4 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 6 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 8 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

June 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 15 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

June 18 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

June 20 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Centre

June 22 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 26 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 28 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

June 30 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

July 4 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest

July 6 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

July 9 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

July 11 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

July 13 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

July 16 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

July 18 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

July 20 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 23 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chin Pavilion

July 27 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 29 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

