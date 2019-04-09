The Raconteurs announce North American tour, 2 Canadian dates

Following their first performance in more than eight years at Third Man Records’ 10th-anniversary celebration over the weekend, The Raconteurs have just unveiled an extensive North American tour.

The best part? It’s in support of their upcoming album, Help Us Stranger — the band’s first album in more than 11 years.

The Steady as She Goes rockers are scheduled to kick off the 34-date trek in Detroit, Mich., on July 12 before concluding in St. Louis, Mo., on Oct. 18.

Along the way, Jack White and co. will play two Canadian shows: Vancouver on July 19 and Toronto on Sept. 12.

Back in December, the band released the album’s first two singles: Sunday Driver and Now That You’re Gone. They received phenomenal reception among diehard fans.

The singles are now available to listen or watch via all streaming platforms.

For every ticket purchased for The Raconteurs’ North American tour, a physical copy of Help Us Stranger will be sent out in the form of a CD. If fans prefer to vinyl, they have the option to upgrade to the standard black wax LP.

Updates on Help Us Stranger will be made available through White’s own label, Third Man Records. The albums is scheduled for a June 21 release.

The Raconteurs are: White, Brendan Benson, Patrick Keeler and Jack Lawrence.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting April 12, at 10 a.m. ET.

Members of the Third Man Records Vault club will have access to an exclusive presale which begins on April 9, at 10 a.m.

Full details and updates can be found on The Raconteurs’ official website.

The Raconteurs’ North American tour dates 2019

** All Canadian shows are bolded **

July 12 — Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre

July 14 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

July 15 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory

July 18 — Seattle, Wash. @ WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center

July 19 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

July 21 — Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield

July 23 — Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

July 26 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

July 27 — Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl

July 28 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Aug. 10 — Lexington, Ky. @ Railbird Festival

Aug. 11 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

Aug. 12 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Aug. 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE (Indoors)

Aug. 15 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

Aug. 16 — Watkins Glen, N.Y. @ Woodstock 50

Aug. 17 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

Aug. 18 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Aug. 20 — Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium

Aug. 21 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Aug. 22 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Aug. 29 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 30 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Sept. 3 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Sept. 6 — New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Sept. 7 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kings Theatre

Sept. 9 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Sept. 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

Sept.13 — Columbus, Ohio. @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

Oct. 12 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Oct. 13 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

Oct. 14 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

Oct. 17 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Oct. 18 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

