The Raconteurs announce North American tour, 2 Canadian dates

Following their first performance in more than eight years at Third Man Records’ 10th-anniversary celebration over the weekend, The Raconteurs have just unveiled an extensive North American tour.
The best part? It’s in support of their upcoming album, Help Us Stranger — the band’s first album in more than 11 years.
The Steady as She Goes rockers are scheduled to kick off the 34-date trek in Detroit, Mich., on July 12 before concluding in St. Louis, Mo., on Oct. 18.
Along the way, Jack White and co. will play two Canadian shows: Vancouver on July 19 and Toronto on Sept. 12.
READ MORE: Jack White’s Raconteurs release new music after 10 years
Back in December, the band released the album’s first two singles: Sunday Driver and Now That You’re Gone. They received phenomenal reception among diehard fans.
The singles are now available to listen or watch via all streaming platforms.
For every ticket purchased for The Raconteurs’ North American tour, a physical copy of Help Us Stranger will be sent out in the form of a CD. If fans prefer to vinyl, they have the option to upgrade to the standard black wax LP.
Updates on Help Us Stranger will be made available through White’s own label, Third Man Records. The albums is scheduled for a June 21 release.
The Raconteurs are: White, Brendan Benson, Patrick Keeler and Jack Lawrence.
READ MORE: Rare ’90s cassette unearthed featuring Jack White covering Blondie
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting April 12, at 10 a.m. ET.
Members of the Third Man Records Vault club will have access to an exclusive presale which begins on April 9, at 10 a.m.
Full details and updates can be found on The Raconteurs’ official website.
** All Canadian shows are bolded **
July 12 — Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre
July 14 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom
July 15 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory
July 18 — Seattle, Wash. @ WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center
July 19 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
July 21 — Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield
July 23 — Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater
July 26 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre
July 27 — Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl
July 28 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Aug. 10 — Lexington, Ky. @ Railbird Festival
Aug. 11 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
Aug. 12 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Aug. 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE (Indoors)
Aug. 15 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre
Aug. 16 — Watkins Glen, N.Y. @ Woodstock 50
Aug. 17 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
Aug. 18 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Aug. 20 — Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium
Aug. 21 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Aug. 22 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Aug. 29 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Aug. 30 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Sept. 3 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Sept. 6 — New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom
Sept. 7 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kings Theatre
Sept. 9 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
Sept. 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
Sept.13 — Columbus, Ohio. @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion
Oct. 12 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
Oct. 13 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom
Oct. 14 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom
Oct. 17 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Oct. 18 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.