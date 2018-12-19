Jack White’s Raconteurs release new music after 10 years

It’s been a decade since we’ve heard from garage rock outfit, The Raconteurs — one of Jack White’s many many side-projects, featuring Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler.

The four-piece last released music in 2008, with their critically-acclaimed studio album, Consolers of the Lonely.

On Wednesday morning, White’s record label and company, Third Man Records, revealed two brand new Raconteurs music videos — Sunday Driver and Now That You’re Gone.

The pair serves as the first taste of new Raconteurs music in more than 10 years.

WATCH BELOW: One of two explosive new videos from The Raconteurs — Sunday Driver

After the announcement of a 10th-anniversary reissue of Consolers of the Lonely in October, Third Man Records promised exclusive “vault members” who ordered the album an additional copper-swirl 7″ double A-side vinyl featuring two “new” singles.

Third Man began to tease the release on Twitter over the weekend, sharing some exclusive images and clips from the Sunday Driver music video.

Steven Sebring directed the short. He’s a photographer, filmmaker and “vanguard” in artistic 3D imaging. It was filmed in his lab in New York City and utilized some of his unique cinematographer skills.

Sebring captured the chemistry between the members of The Raconteurs in the catastrophic rock number which fans have been longing for.

A double #Raconteurs video premiere -> “Now That You’re Gone” directed by Dikayl Rimmasch and starring @GiaGenevieve + “Sunday Driver” directed by @stevensebring / Watch both here: https://t.co/gxZ6bRiLoZ pic.twitter.com/Ii6WAx0Ipz — Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) December 19, 2018

The Now That You’re Gone film was directed by renowned music video director Dikayl Rimmasch.

It starred actress Gia Genevieve. She described the song as “a very rock ‘n’ roll approach to the wide range of emotions a person goes through when dealing with a broken heart.”

“The video [portrays] feelings of being weak, angry and vengeful,” she added. It’s the strength to overcome and ‘crash’ through it all.”

White purists even called the singles a “return to form,” after he estranged many of his fans with his previous solo effort — the highly experimental Boarding House Reach (2018).

Raconteurs diehards were ecstatic upon hearing about new music. They took to Twitter to celebrate their “early Christmas presents.”

Hello I just wanted to make sure everyone knew the Raconteurs are back pic.twitter.com/3y7pACs3iJ — 🦆 (@diagon___alli) December 19, 2018

The raconteurs are one of the many things that make me feel good about being alive. That band is a perfect storm of rock and roll. Following in the footsteps of great bands and puttting them to shame. — Miki Fleischer (@Fleischer333) December 19, 2018

Early Christmas present arrived today – sensational new single from The Raconteurs. Lighting up a stormy night in Glasgow @thirdmanrecords @thirdmanpress pic.twitter.com/pVptRaGbdp — Phil Lancaster (@PhilLancaster66) December 17, 2018

The Raconteurs released a single and it’s AMAZING — Decibelle (@decibelleam) December 19, 2018

The supporters’ only issue was trying to decide which track they preferred.

It’s unclear whether the singles will appear on a future Raconteurs album, however, it’s been confirmed by Third Man vault members that the group are indeed working on a new record featuring all-new original music.

The Sunday Driver / Now That You’re Gone double A-side is now available to listen or watch via all streaming platforms.

As of this writing, The Raconteurs’ next studio album has no scheduled release date. It is expected to drop in early 2019.

Updates will be made available on the Third Man Records website.

