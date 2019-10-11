Prince estate rebukes Trump campaign — again — for playing ‘Purple Rain’ at rally

Send this page to someone via email

During a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump‘s team played Prince‘s iconic 1984 smash hit Purple Rain, and the late singer’s estate is not pleased about it.

Following the event, the estate took to Prince’s official Twitter account to voice its disapproval.

“The Prince estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs,” the estate tweeted.

The tweet also included an October 2018 letter from the Trump campaign’s legal team confirming the star’s music would not be played at its rallies.

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs. pic.twitter.com/FuMUPzSWOe — Prince (@prince) October 11, 2019

Trump, 73, first used Purple Rain during the 2016 presidential race, prompting Prince’s team to request that he stop.

In response, a lawyer representing the campaign sent a letter to the Prince estate, dated Oct. 15, 2018, which reads: “Our client Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. (the “Campaign”) is in receipt of your letter of October 11, 2018.

“Your letter requests, on behalf of the Estate of Prince Rogers Nelson (“Prince”) that the Campaign refrain from using Prince’s Purple Rain, or any other Prince music in connection with Campaign rallies or other Campaign events,” the letter continues.

“Without admitting liability, and to avoid any future dispute, we write to confirm that the Campaign will not use Prince’s music in connection with its activities going forward.”

Playing Prince before a Trump rally in Minneapolis is sacrilege pic.twitter.com/NPyrLqGWTJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2019

A number of classic rock artists, including The Rolling Stones, Queen, Neil Young, Aerosmith, Tom Petty and Elton John, have taken action against Trump for playing their music during several of his campaign events, as reported by the Guardian.

A remastered and expanded edition of Prince’s 1999 album will be released through Warner Music on Friday, Nov. 29.

Additional information and preorders can be found here.