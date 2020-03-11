Menu

Health

WHO declares novel coronavirus disease a pandemic

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 12:33 pm
Updated March 11, 2020 1:01 pm
WATCH LIVE: WHO update on cases of COVID-19

The World Health Organization has officially declared the outbreak of novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, a pandemic.

WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday.

“Over the past two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside China has increased thirteenfold and the number of affected countries has tripled,” he said.

There are now more than 18,000 cases in more than 110 countries, he said.

“In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries climb even higher,” he said. “We’re deeply concerned both by the alarming spread and severity, and the alarming levels of inaction.”

For these reasons, he said, the WHO determined that the disease outbreak should be called a pandemic.

The organization did not take this decision lightly, he said, adding that countries can still change the course of the pandemic.

“We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus,” he said. “And we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled.”

“If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in their response, then those with a handful of cases can prevent those cases becoming clusters, and those clusters becoming community transmission.”

More than 90 per cent of cases of COVID-19 are in just four countries, he noted, and both China and South Korea have recently seen declines in new cases.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19World Health OrganizationWHOcoronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadaPandemiccoronavirus cases canada
