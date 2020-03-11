Menu

Health

Canada has reported more than 100 cases of novel coronavirus disease

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 12:21 pm
Updated March 11, 2020 12:25 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Canadian under quarantine at CFB Trenton tests positive for the virus
WATCH: A Canadian under quarantine at an Ontario military base after leaving a contaminated cruise ship in California has tested positive for COVID-19.

Canada has now surpassed 100 cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, according to tallies from the provinces.

Ontario has had a total of 41 cases. British Columbia has 39, Quebec has seven and Alberta has reported 14 cases. One other person, a former passenger of the Grand Princess cruise ship, also tested positive for the disease.

This brings the total to 102 as of March 11.

Most of Canada’s cases are related to travel, with the individual acquiring the virus abroad.

A handful of cases have been people who were in prolonged close contact with other confirmed cases, like an infected person’s spouse.

More recently, there have been a few reports of “community-acquired” cases of COVID-19.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Tuesday that the province wasn’t sure where one of its newest cases was acquired and that another, a man in his 40s, seems to have caught the virus in the community.

This matters because it could indicate that the virus is circulating in Canada.

“It is these community cases that give us some degree of concern and grief, but being able to detect them is really important,” Henry said.

“As soon as we detect them, we can start that detailed investigation to find out where they might have come in contact, and it helps us uncover where other chains of transmission are in our community.”

B.C. also reported Canada’s first death related to COVID-19 on Monday: a man in his 80s living at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau addresses travel, says ‘strongest recommendation’ is for individuals to protect themselves and families
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau addresses travel, says ‘strongest recommendation’ is for individuals to protect themselves and families

— With files from Global News’ Simon Little

 

