Health

More COVID-19 cases announced across Ontario, provincial total now at 41

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 11:20 am
Updated March 11, 2020 12:01 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau announces $1 billion CDN national response fund
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau announces $1 billion CDN national response fund (March 11, 2020)

Ontario health officials say four more cases of the new coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19, have been confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the province’s total to 41.

The province’s 38th coroanvirus case is a woman in her 30s who reported to Mackenzie Health in York Region. She had a recent travel history to Egypt. The woman is listed in self-isolation at home.

A man in his 30s is Ontario’s 39th case. He presented himself at Toronto Western Hospital with travel history to the U.S. and is currently in self-isolation at home.

READ MORE: How many Canadians have coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

The 40th case is a man in his 40s who went to Ottawa Hospital with symptoms and had recently travelled to Austria. He is now at home in self-isolation.

The province’s 41st case is a woman in her 30s who attended Hamilton Health Sciences with a travel history to the U.S. She is listed as self-isolating.

Story continues below advertisement

According to hospital’s website, the woman is a physician from the Juravinski Cancer Centre who underwent testing on March 9 after experiencing symptoms. She was officially diagnosed with COVID-19 the following day.

“She was working at the Juravinski Cancer Center the afternoon of March 9 and saw patients and interacted with colleagues and staff. Those individuals are being contacted,” Hamilton Health Sciences said.

READ MORE: Sudbury man who attended Toronto convention confirmed as Ontario’s 37th coronavirus case

A man in his 50s from Sudbury who recently attended a convention in Toronto was confirmed late Tuesday night as having COVID-19. His form of transmission is “pending” according to Ontario’s website.

Officials have not listed any recent travel history for the Sudbury man. It is unclear if the man’s coronavirus case was due to community spread.

As of Wednesday, five cases of the virus has been resolved.

Coronavirus outbreak: Top health official outlines measures to prevent ‘rapid rise’ in cases
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaCoronavirus Torontocoronavirus hamiltoncoronavirus Ottawa
