Man who travelled to Switzerland is Ontario’s 36th coronavirus case

Health officials say a man in his 40s who was recently in Switzerland is Ontario’s latest case of COVID-19, bringing the province’s total up to 36.

Officials said the man presented himself at St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Toronto where he was diagnosed with a positive case of the new coronavirus.

The patient had recently travelled to Switzerland. He is now in self-isolation.

Canada has 79 confirmed cases of the virus, with one death in British Columbia.

In Ontario, five cases have been resolved so far.

