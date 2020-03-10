Man who travelled to Switzerland is Ontario’s 36th coronavirus case

Health officials say a man in his 40s who was recently in Switzerland is Ontario’s latest case of COVID-19, bringing the province’s total up to 36.
Officials said the man presented himself at St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Toronto where he was diagnosed with a positive case of the new coronavirus.
The patient had recently travelled to Switzerland. He is now in self-isolation.
Canada has 79 confirmed cases of the virus, with one death in British Columbia.
In Ontario, five cases have been resolved so far.
