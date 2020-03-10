Menu

Health

Man who travelled to Switzerland is Ontario’s 36th coronavirus case

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 11:34 am
Updated March 10, 2020 12:20 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health officials say consistency among the public key to slowing virus’ spread
WATCH ABOVE: Speaking to reporters on Monday, Dr. David Williams, chief medical officer of health for the province of Ontario, stressed that consistency in basic health measures such as handwashing, sick days, and avoiding large public gatherings is still key to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario and beyond. (March 9, 2020)

Health officials say a man in his 40s who was recently in Switzerland is Ontario’s latest case of COVID-19, bringing the province’s total up to 36.

Officials said the man presented himself at St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Toronto where he was diagnosed with a positive case of the new coronavirus.

The patient had recently travelled to Switzerland. He is now in self-isolation.

READ MORE: How many Canadians have coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

Canada has 79 confirmed cases of the virus, with one death in British Columbia.

In Ontario, five cases have been resolved so far.

Answering your coronavirus questions
