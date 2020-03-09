COVID-19: B.C. announces Canada’s first coronavirus death

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia has announced the first COVID-19-related death in the country.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the man is one of two people at a North Vancouver care home who was diagnosed with the virus last week.

Henry said the man passed away Sunday night.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones and also of course to the staff that provided him care, and to his home at the Lynn Valley Care Centre,” Henry said.

Henry said Vancouver Coastal Health officials have been on site at the care home since they learned that a woman who worked at the care centre had been diagnosed with the virus.

She said two additional residents at the home had tested positive for the virus, and that ongoing testing and monitoring of all residents at the facility is underway.

Another health care worker has also tested positive for the virus, a woman in her 40s who lives in the Fraser Health Region. She remains at home in isolation, Henry said.

Henry said officials had also identified two close contacts of B.C.’s first known case of community transmission of COVID-19, both of whom are now in isolation and being monitored.

B.C. has confirmed 32 cases of COVID-19.

Henry will now provide daily updates on COVID-19 in B.C.

“We’re moving to doing it daily to keep everybody so that we have a routine for providing the information that people need,” she said.

Two Surrey schools are open Monday morning amid concerns over COVID-19.

Monday’s update, which is scheduled for 11 a.m., will air live on BC1 and will be livestreamed at globalnews.ca.