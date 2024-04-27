Menu

Consumer

North Vancouver to slash visitor parking in Deep Cove

By Simon Little & Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted April 27, 2024 12:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New parking restrictions in picturesque Deep Cove'
New parking restrictions in picturesque Deep Cove
WATCH: Finding parking in the picturesque hamlet of Deep Cove is going to be a lot more challenging this summer. As Catherine Urquhart reports, these new rules are on top of the fact that parking spots are already few and far between.
Getting to a popular North Shore destination this summer could be a challenge for visitors who aren’t using transit.

The District of North Vancouver is moving to restrict about one-third of street parking spaces in Deep Cove for residents only.

The move comes amid complaints from residents, with parking spots in the village core filling up quickly during the summer months resulting in parked cars spilling out into residential streets.

The restrictions will see 350 of the community’s 910 parking spaces reserved for residents.

District of North Vancouver Councillor Lisa Muri said the restrictions are similar to those in place in other Metro Vancouver communities.

“You don’t ever think you can go to the West End of Vancouver and park,” she said.

“You take the bus, or bike or alternative modes of transportation. It’s not about my backyard it’s about being able to sustain the amount of volume that is coming into a geographically constrained area and managing livability.”

Businesses Global News spoke with were reluctant to go on camera, but expressed concerns about the changes driving customers away.

Deep Cove households will be allowed up to two permits for the residents-only spaces, at a cost of $35 per vehicle per year.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

