North Vancouver to slash visitor parking in Deep Cove

Send this page to someone via email

Getting to a popular North Shore destination this summer could be a challenge for visitors who aren’t using transit.

The District of North Vancouver is moving to restrict about one-third of street parking spaces in Deep Cove for residents only.

The move comes amid complaints from residents, with parking spots in the village core filling up quickly during the summer months resulting in parked cars spilling out into residential streets.

0:31 Paid parking now in effect at 3 popular West Vancouver parks

The restrictions will see 350 of the community’s 910 parking spaces reserved for residents.

Story continues below advertisement

District of North Vancouver Councillor Lisa Muri said the restrictions are similar to those in place in other Metro Vancouver communities.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“You don’t ever think you can go to the West End of Vancouver and park,” she said.

“You take the bus, or bike or alternative modes of transportation. It’s not about my backyard it’s about being able to sustain the amount of volume that is coming into a geographically constrained area and managing livability.”

Businesses Global News spoke with were reluctant to go on camera, but expressed concerns about the changes driving customers away.

Deep Cove households will be allowed up to two permits for the residents-only spaces, at a cost of $35 per vehicle per year.