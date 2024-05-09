Menu

Consumer

Competition Bureau sets sights on airline sector for latest market study

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2024 2:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What the Lynx Air shutdown means for travel competition in Canada'
What the Lynx Air shutdown means for travel competition in Canada
WATCH: What the Lynx Air shutdown means for travel competition in Canada – Feb 23, 2024
Canada’s Competition Bureau says it will begin a market study focused on the Canadian airline sector.

It will look into the state of competition in the airline industry and how governments can make improvements.

In a market study, the bureau examines barriers to competition, such as regulations or policies, within a specific sector.

Melissa Fisher, a deputy commissioner with the bureau, made the announcement while testifying in front of a parliamentary committee studying airline competition in Canada.

She says this will be the first study under new powers the organization gained in December.

It will follow the Competition Bureau’s recent study of the grocery sector.

Click to play video: 'Air Canada among lowest-ranked North American carriers based on customer satisfaction survey'
Air Canada among lowest-ranked North American carriers based on customer satisfaction survey
© 2024 The Canadian Press

