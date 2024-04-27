Woman’s ‘sudden death’ under investigation as homicide in Surrey

See more sharing options

Homicide investigators are in Surrey on Saturday morning for an investigation into the sudden death of a woman.

Surrey RCMP Mounties received a call of the sudden death of a woman at a home in the area of 76 Ave. and 142 Street, around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police said a 33-year-old woman was found dead at the residence.

IHIT deployed to Surrey. No public safety concern. Scene secured. pic.twitter.com/m8cS4VHvld — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) April 27, 2024

The incident is being treated as an isolated event and police said there is no risk to public safety at this time.

“Police are currently in the evidence-gathering phase; no further information will be provided at this time,” Surrey RCMP Sgt. Tammy Lobb said.

“Further details will be handled by IHIT.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 1-877-551-4448.