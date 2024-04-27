Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman’s ‘sudden death’ under investigation as homicide in Surrey

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 27, 2024 1:29 pm
1 min read
A homicide investigation has been opened in Surrey for a woman's sudden death, police said. View image in full screen
A homicide investigation has been opened in Surrey for a woman's sudden death, police said. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Homicide investigators are in Surrey on Saturday morning for an investigation into the sudden death of a woman.

Surrey RCMP Mounties received a call of the sudden death of a woman at a home in the area of 76 Ave. and 142 Street, around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police said a 33-year-old woman was found dead at the residence.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident is being treated as an isolated event and police said there is no risk to public safety at this time.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Police are currently in the evidence-gathering phase; no further information will be provided at this time,” Surrey RCMP Sgt. Tammy Lobb said.

Trending Now

“Further details will be handled by IHIT.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 1-877-551-4448.

Click to play video: 'Police continue search for suspect in deadly White Rock stabbing'
Police continue search for suspect in deadly White Rock stabbing
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices