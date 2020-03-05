B.C. identifies 8 new COVID-19 cases, one through community contact

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia has confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total identified in the province to 21.

For the first time in Canada, one case is believed to have been contracted through community contact.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said four of the new cases are close contacts of a previously known case involving someone who travelled to Iran.

Two of the new cases are people who have recently returned from Iran, and one is a Seattle resident who was visiting family in the Fraser Health Region.

However, the final case reported Thursday has an unknown origin.

“This is a community case, and we are doing a detailed investigation right now to try and determine where her source of infection was,” said Henry.

“She has not recently travelled and has no known contact with any of our known cases of COVID-19.”

Henry said the woman is a resident of the Vancouver Coastal Health Region.

