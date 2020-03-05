Menu

B.C. identifies 8 new COVID-19 cases, one through community contact

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 6:50 pm
Updated March 5, 2020 7:12 pm
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

British Columbia has confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total identified in the province to 21.

For the first time in Canada, one case is believed to have been contracted through community contact.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said four of the new cases are close contacts of a previously known case involving someone who travelled to Iran.

Two of the new cases are people who have recently returned from Iran, and one is a Seattle resident who was visiting family in the Fraser Health Region.

However, the final case reported Thursday has an unknown origin.

“This is a community case, and we are doing a detailed investigation right now to try and determine where her source of infection was,” said Henry.

“She has not recently travelled and has no known contact with any of our known cases of COVID-19.”

Henry said the woman is a resident of the Vancouver Coastal Health Region.

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
