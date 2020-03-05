Menu

Canada

Alberta has 1st presumptive case of coronavirus

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 6:53 pm
Updated March 5, 2020 7:03 pm
Alberta health officials testing for coronavirus
WATCH (Jan. 24): A coronavirus from China continues to spread across the world. In Alberta, health officials say they are testing for the virus. Julia Wong explains.

Alberta Health said Thursday afternoon that the province had its first presumptive case of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.

“Public health measures are already being put in place to contain the virus and protect Albertans,” a news release said.

READ MORE: Alberta officials expand list of countries for coronavirus testing protocols

Health officials will be providing an update at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Global News will livestream the update here.

READ MORE: Edmonton Catholic, public schools cancel more field trips amid coronavirus outbreak

As of Thursday afternoon, 34 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Canada.

READ MORE: Is Canada ready for a widespread coronavirus outbreak? Yes and no, experts say

On Wednesday, Alberta Health Services announced it had expanded its testing protocols to also include people who have recently travelled to Hong Kong, Singapore, Iran, South Korea, Japan and Italy. Health officials are encouraging travellers to stay up to date with the latest information regarding the spread of COVID-19, as it’s not known where the virus will spread next.

“We ask any travellers returning from these areas in addition to mainland China to monitor their symptoms for 14 days after returning,” Alberta’s chief medical health officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

“Should these individuals experience symptoms like fever or cough or have any concerns about their health, I encourage them to stay home and call Health Link at 811 to see if there is a need for testing or follow-up.”

Coronavirus: How to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to protect yourself

— More to come… 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusAlberta GovernmentAlberta healthCOVID-19novel coronavirus
