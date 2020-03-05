Alberta has 1st presumptive case of coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health said Thursday afternoon that the province had its first presumptive case of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.

“Public health measures are already being put in place to contain the virus and protect Albertans,” a news release said.

Health officials will be providing an update at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, 34 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Canada.

On Wednesday, Alberta Health Services announced it had expanded its testing protocols to also include people who have recently travelled to Hong Kong, Singapore, Iran, South Korea, Japan and Italy. Health officials are encouraging travellers to stay up to date with the latest information regarding the spread of COVID-19, as it’s not known where the virus will spread next.

“We ask any travellers returning from these areas in addition to mainland China to monitor their symptoms for 14 days after returning,” Alberta’s chief medical health officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

“Should these individuals experience symptoms like fever or cough or have any concerns about their health, I encourage them to stay home and call Health Link at 811 to see if there is a need for testing or follow-up.”

— More to come…