University Canada West closes Vancouver campus following presumptive case of COVID-19

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 2:24 pm
The University of Canada West says it is closed following a presumptive case of COVID-19.
The University of Canada West says it is closed following a presumptive case of COVID-19.

A private Vancouver university says it has closed its doors after identifying a student with a presumptive case of COVID-19.

In a statement, University Canada West said the “student had been visited by their father who has positively been tested for COVID-19 upon visiting from overseas.”

The student’s roommate is in isolation.

Students and staff who may have been in close contact with the students have been identified and contacted, the school said.

B.C.’s 13th case of COVID-19 is a senior in critical condition

The school, located in the 600-block of West Pender St., says it is working to disinfect all public and back-office areas.

The school hopes to re-open Monday. In the meantime, classes will be available via remote online teaching, the school said.

Global News has reached out to the BC Centre for Disease Control for comment.

There are 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., the most recent a woman in her 80s who is in the ICU at Vancouver General Hospital.

Health officials have yet to confirm if the closure relates to a new COVID case, but have planned a media update later on Thursday.

