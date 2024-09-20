Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Caught on video, fire set in Gastown alley leads to explosion

By Amy Judd & Paul Johnson Global News
Posted September 20, 2024 9:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Caught on video: Disturbing incident in Gastown'
Caught on video: Disturbing incident in Gastown
A dangerous and potentially life-threatening incident was caught on camera in Gastown. But as Paul Johnson reports, despite the fact it involves a deliberately-set fire and an explosion, at this point no one is investigating.
A dangerous and potentially life-threatening incident in Gastown was caught on video recently.

It was shot in the back alley on Sept. 18 at 3:30 a.m. behind a building on West Cordova and shows a person placing a bag on the ground and setting it on fire.

Shortly after, another person walks by the flaming package, just as it explodes, knocking him to the ground.

It is believed the man was not seriously hurt.

Residents of the building doused the fire with water and it was mostly out by the time Vancouver Fire Rescue crews arrived.

Fire crews said they reported the incident to Vancouver police, but at this point, police said they are not investigating.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver neighbourhood recovering from destructive fire'
Vancouver neighbourhood recovering from destructive fire
