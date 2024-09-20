Caught on video, fire set in Gastown alley leads to explosion

A dangerous and potentially life-threatening incident in Gastown was caught on video recently.
It was shot in the back alley on Sept. 18 at 3:30 a.m. behind a building on West Cordova and shows a person placing a bag on the ground and setting it on fire.
Shortly after, another person walks by the flaming package, just as it explodes, knocking him to the ground.
Get daily National news
It is believed the man was not seriously hurt.
Residents of the building doused the fire with water and it was mostly out by the time Vancouver Fire Rescue crews arrived.
Fire crews said they reported the incident to Vancouver police, but at this point, police said they are not investigating.
Comments