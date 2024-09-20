Caught on video, fire set in Gastown alley leads to explosion

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A dangerous and potentially life-threatening incident in Gastown was caught on video recently.

It was shot in the back alley on Sept. 18 at 3:30 a.m. behind a building on West Cordova and shows a person placing a bag on the ground and setting it on fire.

Shortly after, another person walks by the flaming package, just as it explodes, knocking him to the ground.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It is believed the man was not seriously hurt.

Residents of the building doused the fire with water and it was mostly out by the time Vancouver Fire Rescue crews arrived.

Fire crews said they reported the incident to Vancouver police, but at this point, police said they are not investigating.

1:49 Vancouver neighbourhood recovering from destructive fire