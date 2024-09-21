HandyDART strike ends, tentative agreement reached

An 18 day strike by HandyDART workers in Metro Vancouver has come to an end.
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724, the union which represents more than 600 workers, says it has reached a tentative agreement with Transdev, the company that operates the door-to-door transit service on behalf of TransLink.
In a media release shared Friday, ATU Local 1724 President Joe McCann shared the news with members.
“We now have a fair and just contract that narrows the gap between us and conventional transit. It also ensures a safe and reliable transit system for our HandyDART riders who rely on this critical service,” said McCann.
According to the union, the deal includes “significant wage increases” set to help staffing shortages in the system, and that it was able to push back on the use of taxis to cover said shortages through “creative language on shift scheduling and reporting.”
“We would like to thank our riders in particular, who have shown us overwhelming solidarity during these difficult 18 days,” added McCann.
Workers had been on strike since September 3, holding a number of rallies across the Lower Mainland.
Contract negotiations between the two sides started in November 2023, and unionized workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action in June.
ATU Local 1724 says the agreement will go to ratification by members in the coming days.
It is not yet clear when HandyDART service will resume; trips for essential medical appointments continued uninterrupted during the strike.
