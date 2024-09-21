Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

HandyDART strike ends, tentative agreement reached

By Jacob New Global News
Posted September 21, 2024 1:45 am
1 min read
HandyDART transit system vehicles are seen parked at a yard in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, September 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
HandyDART transit system vehicles are seen parked at a yard in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, September 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An 18 day strike by HandyDART workers in Metro Vancouver has come to an end.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724, the union which represents more than 600 workers, says it has reached a tentative agreement with Transdev, the company that operates the door-to-door transit service on behalf of TransLink.

In a media release shared Friday, ATU Local 1724 President Joe McCann shared the news with members.

“We now have a fair and just contract that narrows the gap between us and conventional transit. It also ensures a safe and reliable transit system for our HandyDART riders who rely on this critical service,” said McCann.

Click to play video: 'Talks resume Thursday between HandyDART workers and their employer'
Talks resume Thursday between HandyDART workers and their employer

According to the union, the deal includes “significant wage increases” set to help staffing shortages in the system, and that it was able to push back on the use of taxis to cover said shortages through “creative language on shift scheduling and reporting.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We would like to thank our riders in particular, who have shown us overwhelming solidarity during these difficult 18 days,” added McCann.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Workers had been on strike since September 3, holding a number of rallies across the Lower Mainland.

Contract negotiations between the two sides started in November 2023, and unionized workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action in June.

ATU Local 1724 says the agreement will go to ratification by members in the coming days.

It is not yet clear when HandyDART service will resume; trips for essential medical appointments continued uninterrupted during the strike.

Sponsored content

AdChoices