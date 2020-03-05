235 Canadians stuck on Grand Princess cruise ship over coronavirus fears

Send this page to someone via email

More than 200 Canadians are on board a cruise ship that is being held off the coast of San Francisco over coronavirus concerns.

Global Affairs Canada said Thursday that there are 235 Canadians on the manifest for the Grand Princess. No one on board will be allowed to disembark before testing for the new virus takes place.

“At this time, there are no confirmed cases,” a spokesperson for Global Affairs said in a statement.

“We are in contact with the cruise line and local authorities and we are monitoring the situation closely.”

Two previous passengers have fallen ill with the virus. One, a man in his 70s with previous health conditions, has died, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Officials say some of the passengers on board the cruise would have been on the ship at the same time as those later diagnosed with COVID-19.

Several passengers had symptoms that could be coronavirus, flu or the common cold, health officials said.

The state planned to fly COVID-19 testing kits out to the ship, which won’t be allowed to dock until the test results are completed, Newsom said Wednesday.

“The ship will not come on shore until we appropriately assess the passengers,” he said. The test results could be available within hours, he said.

Canadian officials say they are in contact with the cruise line and local authorities.

–With files from the Associated Press and Reuters