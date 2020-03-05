3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ontario, bringing province’s total to 23

Send this page to someone via email

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ontario, bringing the province’s total number to 23.

Of all the cases, the first four in the province have been resolved, with each of those patients testing negative consecutively at least 24 hours apart.

A Mississauga man in his 60s was seen and assessed at Trillium Health Partners – Mississauga Hospital. According to Peel officials, the man is recovering in self-isolation at home.

The man was aboard the Grand Princess Cruise Ship out of San Francisco from Feb. 11 to 21 and returned to Canada on Feb. 28.

“From a public health perspective, we are going to be following up with that person to find out where they’ve been and who they’ve interacted with,” Peel’s medical officer of health, Jessica Hopkins, said in a video on Twitter.

Our Public Health team today confirmed the first positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Peel Region. The affected individual, a Mississauga resident in his 60s, is well and recovering in self-isolation at home. pic.twitter.com/EkNHup1tRN — Region of Peel (@regionofpeel) March 5, 2020

A woman in her 50s who returned from Italy on Tuesday presented herself in Kitchener, Ont., where she was assessed, tested and sent home the same day. The patient has mild symptoms and is in self-isolation at home in minimal contact with others.

Waterloo Public Health officials say they’ve determined that the woman had mild symptoms on her Air Portugal flight from Milan to Lisbon, Flight 827, and on her Air Portugal flight from Lisbon to Toronto, Flight 259, on March 3.

Waterloo health officials are asking passengers on those flights to self-monitor their symptoms for 14 days and are working to obtain the flight manifest to contact passengers who were in close proximity to the case.

The woman is a Waterloo Region resident. When she landed at Pearson airport, she took private transportation to Grand River Hospital.

According to Waterloo Region’s acting medical officer of health, Hsiu-Li Wang, the woman has a small family, and its members are also in self-isolation.

Waterloo Public Health is monitoring the situation and is contact tracing.

A man in his 60s who returned from Iran on Saturday went to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre’s emergency department in Toronto on Tuesday.

He was assessed and sent home on the same day. He’s currently in self-isolation, where he remains in minimal contact with others.

Toronto Public Health is participating in contact tracing and case management.

At a press conference at Queen’s Park Thursday, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, David Williams, said over 1,500 tests for COVID-19 have been administered, with 1,466 coming out negative and a number of others still pending.

According to Williams, all cases that were related to Wuhan and China have been resolved.

“With what’s going on in Italy, I would be expecting some more,” Williams said at the press conference.

Williams said one of Ontario’s COVID-19 cases is in hospital.

Ontario officials say the virus isn’t circulating locally at this time.

At a press conference Thursday, Wang said it’s preparing for the “likelihood of additional cases” in Canada, Ontario and Waterloo Region.

In Canada, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now sits at 37. One additional presumptive case has been detected in Quebec. If confirmed, the total number of confirmed cases in the country would come to 38.

